Archives tears into Trump’s ‘false and misleading’ claim ex-presidents mishandled documents

The National Archives slammed former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for making “false and misleading” claims about ex-presidents mishandling documents — including that the late President George HW Bush personally stored files at a combined bowling alley and Chinese restaurant.

“The National Archives and Records Administration, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act, took over the physical and legal custody of the presidential records of the administrations of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan, when those presidents left office,” a statement from the Archives said.

Those documents were safely moved to temporary facilities that NARA leased at locations near where the presidents would build their libraries, the statement said.

“All such temporary facilities adhered to strict archiving and security standards and were managed and staffed solely by NARA employees,” it continued. “Reports indicating or implying that those presidential records were in the possession of the former presidents or their representatives after they left office, or that the records were kept in substandard conditions, are false and misleading.”

The statement omits to mention Trump’s name.

But during a speech in Miami Wednesday, and again at rallies in Nevada and Arizona over the weekend, Trump suggested that the former presidents were just as careless with White House documents as he was — but only he has gotten into trouble.

Trump claimed that President George HW Bush took his documents away and stored them in a Chinese restaurant/bowling alley. A former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant were used by the National Archives to hold Bush 41’s files before being moved to its presidential library

“No other president has been harassed and persecuted as we have,” Trump said, adding that the National Archives was a “seriously radical left” entity that is “awake and broken.”

The National Archives staff consists of archivists, librarians, curators and other archivists.

Trump is in legal trouble for refusing to return his administration’s records, which are part of the Presidential Records Act.

“Barack Hussein Obama has moved more than 20 truckloads, more than 33 million pages of papers, classified and unclassified, to a poorly constructed and totally unsafe former furniture store with no security whatsoever,” Trump claimed at a Latino conference in Miami on Wednesday. Bill Clinton took millions upon millions of documents from the White House to his home in Arkansas.

“George W. Bush transported millions of documents from the White House to an unguarded warehouse in Texas,” Trump said. “The administration of the George HW Bush administration was moved to a bowling alley that was combined with a Chinese restaurant.”

Trump claimed none of these facilities were as secure as Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home and private club that was raided in August by the FBI to retrieve documents he failed to return to the archives after the government made multiple attempts. undertaken.

Former President Donald Trump is in legal hot water over his refusal to return documents from his White House tenure. This photo shows some of the documents, including classified documents, that the FBI found during the Mar-a-Lago raid. in August

“And remember, Mar-a-Lago is not only walled in, very secure and perfectly safe, but it is also guarded by dozens of very strong and powerful agents of the US Secret Service,” Trump told the crowd in Miami.

CNN’s Fact Checker pointed out that where Trump missed the mark, none of these documents were still in the possession of the former presidents — unlike the more than 300 classified documents found during the Mar-a-Lago search.

Bush 41’s documents were briefly stored in a former bowling alley and Chinese restaurant combination in College Station, Texas, while Obama’s documents went to a converted furniture warehouse and showroom in Hoffman Estates. an archival document from winter 2016.

President Ronald Reagan’s documents were stored in a converted pasta factory before his library was built in Simi Valley, California.

But in all these cases, the documents were in the hands of the Archives and under strict security.

A 1994 Associated Press Story detailed the security protocols surrounding the Bush 41 collection storage facility.

“Uniformed guards patrol the property. Closed circuit television and sophisticated electronic detectors line walls and doors. Some printed matter are classified and will remain so for years; it’s only open to those with top secret permissions,” the story reads.