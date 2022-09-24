Archived British Board of Film Classification critics once savaged the ‘vapid’ Bridget Jones’s Diary

<!–

Her lawyer boyfriend described her as a “verbally incontinent spinster who smokes like a chimney, drinks like a fish and dresses like her mother.”

Now it seems that film examiners had Bridget Jones equally disdainful, mocking the hit 2001 film about the eponymous diarist as “vapid.” Files from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) archive reveal that some members are telling the story of a 30-year-old heroine (Renee Zellweger) and her romantic feelings for womanizer Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and eventual love, lawyer Mark Darcy ( Colin Firth) pilloried. ).

They criticized both Helen Fielding’s hit novel and the film, co-written with Richard Curtis, which grossed £250 million at the worldwide box office.

Prior to the general release of Bridget Jones’s Diary, an unidentified examiner wrote, “Vape, you vile nonsense about the tribulations of bourgeois thirty-somethings. Lazy and self-indulgent novel transformed into a lazy and self-indulgent movie…

The 2001 film was based on Helen Fielding’s bestselling Bridget Jones Diary. Examiners, who helped give the film the age of 15, also did not have time for the characterization in the film, which was well received by the critics.

‘The ‘plot’ revolves around the eponymous heroine who, despite being intelligent, attractive, open and natural, finds it difficult to attract or retain a lover. If and when you accept that, pretty much everything else makes sense.’

‘To say that characters are as flat as cardboard is a blemish on the properties of a very useful material. Tissue paper would be closer to the target,’ they complained. There were also complaints about the use of expletives, complaining: ‘The word f**k weighed in about 30 uses, mostly benign, if used somewhat for free (the middle class has recently embraced swearing and football – much to the regret disadvantage of both some would argue and without much understanding or flair for either).’

They add: ‘This is most noticeable at the end of the film when Bridget hugs Mark and one of her female friends screams a bawdy and instantly forgettable dialogue that (for no good reason I can think of) is half a dozen f** *s.’ A BBFC pundit was also not taken by the 1999 box office hit Notting Hill, again starring Hugh Grant and written by Richard Curtis.

Comparing Curtis’ Four Weddings and a Funeral, one examiner wrote, “This feature will disappoint those who expect something as sharp as its usual output or as polished as Four Weddings.”

“I found it exhaustingly sloppy, with only the occasional glimpse of humor that might have made it seem less drawn out. My viewing partner and I had no trouble predicting the next line of dialogue on several occasions, and we weren’t even paid to write it.

“The stars will have some appeal too, and the Four Weddings crowd may go along hoping for more of the same, but that’s really the problem, it never got any further from Four Weddings (same London chase, same types of characters) . ‘