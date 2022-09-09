Architects dream up 1,800ft-high CIRCULAR building two miles across that’d wrap around Burj Khalifa

Incredible images have been concocted to illustrate one of the most daring, imaginative and improbable architectural designs of recent times in the form of a giant 2.8-mile ring that would wrap around the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Dubai-based experimental architecture firm ZNera Space proposed that the concept, known as Downtown Circle, would be a ring supported by five massive pillars 1,804 feet above the ground.

The far-fetched design would combine luxury style befitting Dubai with communal areas and eco-friendly technology in a self-contained mini-city of homes, offices and leisure spaces.

ZNera Space’s principal architects, Najmus Chowdry and Nils Remess, have intended the design to be an antidote to Dubai’s dizzying skyline, but admit that the funding and even the technology to build it isn’t there.

“It was meant to start a conversation,” Chowdry said. ‘Something that could push people to rethink urban development, to rethink urban congestion… We promise the sustainable city.’

The structure would have five stories connected by a continuous green belt called the Skypark for residents to enjoy and access to nature 1,800 feet above the ground.

“We worked on very important aspects that sparked the discussion about how we plan cities,” Remess added. “The reason we chose the Burj Khalifa was because it is located in a very dense urban area, and we want to address the issues associated with dense urban populations.”

The pillars would be planted on empty lots scattered around the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – and could feature a smog-filtering design that ZNera Space came up with that was shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival 2018 award in the ‘Experimental Future’ category. Project .’

“We wanted to create a microclimate in Downtown and create a kind of envelope around the area to control the temperature and make it more livable in hot weather,” Chowdry says. ‘You can use it vertically’ [pillars] as urban air purifiers.’

Sustainability in a warming region that already regularly sees temperatures above 40 degrees is a high priority for Chowdry and Remess.

The nearly two miles of rooftop property will be clad in solar panels, and they want to use solar hydrogen cells to convert water into hydrogen that can power the air conditioning and provide energy to the building.

There would also be an internal tram system to transport residents around at speeds of 62 miles per hour. Ports and landing sites would also be built to house air taxis.

“The Skypark is the central backbone of the entire design,” explains lead architect Najmus Chowdry. “It will be a mixed-use green space and it will also serve as a space to rethink how agriculture will happen in the future, especially in cities.”

One of the first challenges to be overcome, if the funding and political will were ever there, would be to devise a structure strong enough to house the interior elements, yet light enough to be supported by the pillars

“The Skypark is the central backbone of the entire design,” explains Chowdry. “It will be a mixed-use green space and it will also act as a space to rethink how agriculture will happen in the future, especially in cities.”

“If you look historically, agriculture came first and then we built the city,” Remess said.

‘Now we have lost this concept a bit. With this green belt in the structure, we want to bring agriculture and food production back to the city centre.’

‘The structure itself is quite lightweight. I imagine it as (a big) airplane — the skin, the ribs, that becomes the structure and inside it’s all hollow,” Chowdry said.

“But then it’s supported by these columns and the circle ring,” he continued. ‘We chose to make it circular because it is the most stable structural shape.’

The plan was conceived with Dubai’s hopeful master plan to create a sustainable urban environment by 2040.