Architect who designed grand estate for Putin has assets worth £118million seized by Italian cops

Italian tax police have seized assets worth more than 141 million euros (£118 million) from an architect linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin for allegedly violating Italian tax rules, a source familiar with the case said. Wednesday.

Tax police released a statement earlier on Wednesday saying they had seized the assets of a “known professional” in Brescia, a city in northern Italy, citing alleged tax violations. It declined to name the person when Reuters contacted him.

The source said the assets belonged to Lanfranco Cirillo, who had designed a grand estate on the Black Sea for Putin.

A lawyer for Cirillo did not respond when Reuters contacted him.

