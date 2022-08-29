Archie’s playdates, dinner with friends and nursery pick-ups: Meghan and Harry’s LA life

Meghan Markle has given a glimpse into the seemingly charming family life of the Sussexes in California, saying the couple is “building a community” in the upscale enclave of Montecito.

Speak with the cut — part of New York magazine, the Duchess painted an almost ambrosial picture of life in California, incorporating dinners with “safe haven” friends, taking Archie to his friends’ birthday parties, and polo matches with Harry — though the 41-year-old said the nursery is impossible to do without being pampered by an army of photographers.

During the exclusive interview with the fashion publication, which took place at the couple’s $14.7 million dollar luxury home in the exclusive hills near Santa Barbara, Meghan revealed how she enjoys old “safe haven” dinners. friends, including feminist icon Gloria Steinem and makeup entrepreneur Victoria Jackson.

Scroll down for video

Meghan Markle spoke to The Cut magazine and revealed insights into the new life of the Sussexes in California, telling the magazine that the family is “building a community” in Montecito

During the candid interview, the 41-year-old shared stories about birthday parties at Archie’s friends’ homes, saying the couple is building a community

Little Archie, who is described as having a bunch of ginger curls, clearly dictates part of the couple’s schedule, with the Sussexes attending toddler parties.

During the interview, Meghan rejoiced at how some residents hesitate in front of the couple and are surprised when they even show up at birthday parties.

She said: ‘I was in a bouncy castle and I saw this 1 year old inside. I thought, “Where’s your mother?” And this mom on the outside says, “Oh, hello! I’m here. I wasn’t sure if I should come in.” “

The 41-year-old reveals that she told her, “Do you need your child? Of course you can come in.”

The fashion magazine also joins Meghan on a preschool run to pick up Archie, saying the little boy yells “Mamma, Momma, Momma” when he sees the Duchess.

‘Safe haven’: Meghan revealed how she enjoys dinners with old friends, including feminist icon Gloria Steinem (pictured in New York in July with Steinem) and entrepreneur Victoria Jackson

Meghan admitted in the article that the mother of a child at a recent party attended by Archie was hesitant in her presence

Meghan told the publication that a legion of paparazzi await the daily arrival of their son, saying it doesn’t obsess me about privacy if I’m offended by it. That makes me a strong and good parent who protects my child.’

At the beginning of the month, Meghan celebrated her 41st birthday at the ranch of 1980s makeup entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, close to Santa Barbara, where Harry plays polo for Los Padres, and the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, time spent petting the businesswoman’s mini-pigs on her sprawling farm.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of Meghan’s podcast Archetypes, Jackson tells The Cut that the couple are “good people” and says she wants to help them “get out of the house because it’s complicated for them to get anywhere.”

Last week, Prince Harry was revealed to be playing polo in a round robin tournament in Aspen, Colorado, and the sport the Prince has loved since childhood has clearly been key for the couple who settled across the pond as well.

Harry has settled into the polo playset and appeared at a round robin tournament in Aspen, Colorado last week

Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, 45, an Argentine actor, model, polo player and longtime friend of Harry’s who competed alongside him in the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado on Thursday, is clearly a close confidante.

Nacho met the 37-year-old royal in 2007 at a charity match hosted by Sentebale and the couple moving to California have only strengthened their friendship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 3, during their final visit

The Queen addresses guests as they visit the opening of a new building at the Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15

The pair are highly unlikely to visit the Queen in Balmoral when they return to Britain for a short trip next week, a royal expert said today when he warned the “family gap is getting worse, not better”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an ongoing row over their security with the Home Office – and tensions with the Royal Family have been deepened by growing concerns about what will be published in Harry’s upcoming biography, and Meghan’s veiled criticism of the family in her new Spotify podcast released last week.

Royal pundit Phil Dampier told MailOnline today that he would be “very surprised” if the Sussexes visit the Queen in Balmoral, where she is likely to stay for the next few weeks as concerns about her mobility problems mount.

He added that there is little “goodwill on either side” and that the royals will be “wary” of Harry amid what might be in his book. Mr Dampier also said a ‘visit to Scotland would create uncomfortable family tensions for everyone’.