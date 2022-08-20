Archie Battersbee’s mother says ‘blackout challenge’ killed 82 children and demands action

<!–

Archie Battersbee’s mother has criticized social media giants after she blamed an online ‘blackout challenge’ for her son’s death and claimed it killed 82 other children.

The 12-year-old boy was found in his home in Essex in April with a ligature around his neck and became the subject of a heated legal battle after doctors declared him brain dead and eventually put him on a ventilator.

Hollie Dance, 46, has demanded brands like TikTok and Facebook to take action on dangerous challenges, such as the one she says killed her son – where participants strangled themselves until they passed out.

She said “sick people” are “grooming our children to meet these challenges,” in an interview with the… Mirror.

‘And it’s disgusting. The people – often adults, not children – who demonstrate these challenges are sick.’

Dans found a video on the internet of a man in his 30s pulling something tight around his neck to choke himself.

She said he showed kids who to do this “trick” and said the police and government should hold people who promote these dangerous challenges accountable.

Liberal Democrat digital spokesperson Jamie Stone said we need “clear, hard laws” to fight harm online, despite it being four years since the government promised them.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “The online safety law will force tech companies to protect children from dangerous viral stunts. Failing companies receive heavy fines or their sites are blocked.’

Ms Dance said the legacy she wants to leave for her son is to “protect children and the loved ones left behind.”

Archie was rushed to the Royal London Hospital on April 7 after he was found unconscious by his mother and doctors said he was ‘brainstem dead’.

The Barts Health NHS Trust has successfully argued in court that it was in his best interest to keep Archie alive, despite numerous appeals from his mother and father Paul Battersbee, 56.

Ms Dance has now written to Health Secretary Steve Barclay: ‘It is unacceptable to deprive disabled children of their right to life because of their disability.’

Andrea Williams of the Christian Legal Center – who represented Archie’s family – said a “better system” is needed.