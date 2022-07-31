Archie Battersbee’s life support treatment to end at 2pm tomorrow says harrowing letter

Archie Battersbee’s family has been told by letter how the boy will have his life support treatment removed tomorrow in a procedure they called “cruel and wrong” today.

Barts Health NHS Trust said in the note to his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee ‘all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped’ at 2pm on August 1.

In one heartbreaking sentence, it warns them that only immediate family will be allowed into the room, meaning others will be banned.

And in another particularly insensitive part of the message, the trust says a doctor should “assess Archie regularly to confirm that the heart has stopped beating.”

One of the little boy’s aunts had booked a flight over from Italy to see him, but will now be unable to do so under the rules of the Trust.

The letter – which was given to MailOnline with the family’s permission – came despite the UN’s urging to suspend the proceedings.

A statement from Hollie and Paul said: ‘The Trust dragged us as a family through the courts at breakneck speed from April 27 until the final Supreme Court ruling this Thursday evening.

‘The Trust has never attempted to compromise with us on matters large or small. For example, last Friday our lawyers received a letter from the Trust demanding that all videos of Archie and his medical equipment taken into the ward, which we believe are evidence of an improvement in Archie’s condition (such as his efforts to to breathe), be removed immediately. ; and threatened legal action for an alleged data protection breach.

“We as a family are very disappointed that the Trust’s management has chosen to hide behind euphemisms and mislead the public. It’s hard to see any reason for that behavior, other than that they know what they’re doing is cruel and wrong.”

It comes after Ms Dance urged the health minister to “act immediately” to stop the cessation of treatment, saying it would be “a flagrant violation” of his rights.

The letter from the NHS Trust to Archie’s parents, shared with MailOnline with their consent

Archie, from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, suffered a brain injury at home on April 7 and is in a coma

Archie’s parents’ plea to prevent his life-support machine from shutting down has been rejected by court

The letter, which was sent over the weekend, also read: ‘We understand that any discussions about stopping Archie’s treatment are very difficult and painful.

“However, we want to make sure you and your family are as involved as you want them to be.”

Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, the boy’s parents, will be told on Monday morning how the withdrawal process should proceed, with the aim of ‘maintaining Archie’s dignity’, the letter says.

It went on, “Perhaps you or someone in the family would like to lie in Archie’s bed or have him in your arms, if that’s practically possible.”

A Supreme Court judge had ruled that ending the trial was in Archie’s best interest after examining evidence.

Dans and Mr Battersbee, who are divorced but both live in Southend, Essex, failed to convince the Court of Appeal judges to overturn that ruling and the Supreme Court judges have refused to intervene.

Archie’s parents are supported by the campaign organization, the Christian Juridisch Centrum.

Writing to Health Minister Stephen Barclay on Saturday, Dans said: “If this happens, it will be extraordinary cruelty and a blatant violation of Archie’s rights as a disabled person.

Doctors have been given permission to shut down Archie’s life support machine, but his parents try to continue the fight to keep him alive. Pictured is Archie in the hospital

In their letter, Archie’s parents, Mrs. Dance and Mr. Battersbee, beg Health Secretary Steve Barclay to intervene to prevent the “extraordinary cruelty” of ending their son’s life

Archie with his mother Hollie Dance (left), brother Tom Summers and sister Lauren Summers

Archie has the right to have the decisions about his life and death made by the NHS and UK courts reviewed by an international human rights body. Hastening his death to prevent that would be totally unacceptable.

“I trust that you will now act immediately, as a member of the government responsible for the NHS, to ensure that this does not happen, and that our country fulfills its obligations under the international human rights treaties that we have signed and ratified. ‘

They have also asked the United Nations to intervene in a ‘last desperate’ request.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has written to Archie’s parents and legal team that it had “requested the state to [the UK] to refrain from withdrawing life-saving medical treatments, including mechanical respiration and artificial feeding and hydration, from the alleged victim while the case is pending before the commission’.

It added: “This request does not imply that a decision has been made on the merits of the case in question.”

The family said stopping treatment would violate the UK’s obligations under international human rights law.

Archie’s parents have asked hospital bosses to continue treatment until the UN considers the matter.

Judges in London have heard that on April 7, Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head.

She thinks he entered an online challenge.

The boy has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, believe he is brainstem dead and say continuing life-support treatment is not in his best interest.

Barts Health NHS Trust chief medical officer Alistair Chesser said Friday that “further delay” in starting to provide “palliative care” to Archie would be “inappropriate” without a court order.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: ‘We recognize that this is an exceptionally difficult time for Archie Battersbee’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“We have received the letter and will respond in due course.”