Archie Battersbee funeral: Family and friends lay 12-year-old to rest

Archie Battersbee was buried today as his mother paid tribute to the ‘best boy ever’ – while friends recalled how the 12-year-old ‘always had a smile on his face’.

Archie’s glittering silver casket arrived at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, flanked by dozens of members of his family, all wearing purple ribbons and other purple objects.

During the service, a video was played of the youngster singing Charlie Puth’s One Call Away before the choir performed a rendition of the song. Mariah Carey’s ‘One Sweet Day’ was also sung.

Archie’s mother spoke to the congregation in tears before someone shouted ‘we love you Hollie, we are so proud of you’ and the crowd erupted into spontaneous applause.

Mrs. Dance said from the front of the church, “He was just such a beautiful little boy and he just made the best of everything he did. He lived a very fulfilled and happy life. He was very, very energetic.’

She continued: ‘He was the best little boy ever, just perfect. There were a few minor challenges along the way, but he was just becoming such a perfect little man. I love him so much.’

Pop star Lewis Capaldi’s song Someone You Loved was played over loudspeakers, and there was poetry, hymns, a Bible reading, and a video montage of Archie’s photos and film, including some of him doing somersaults.

On top of the coffin were flowers that read “Son,” while others read “Archie’s Army.”

During the service, a representative from Southend Gymnastics Club – where Archie went – recalled the first time she met him as a toddler with his “beautiful eyes and bright blond hair” and “the most sassy smile I’ve ever seen.”

She said he “displayed all the courage, courage and determination he had shown over the past few months” and that he “always had a smile on his face.”

Archie Battersbee’s coffin is being taken to St Mary’s Church, Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea, Essex for his funeral today

Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance and other members of his family all wore purple ribbons with the words ‘Archie’s Army’ written on them

The Christian Legal Centre, a campaign group that has supported the family, said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee a service of music and poetry.

The 12-year-old who was at the center of life-sustaining treatment over the summer died on August 6.

Hollie Dance addresses the congregation at her son’s funeral this afternoon at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell

A Supreme Court judge ruled in July that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-sustaining treatment to the youngster, who suffered brain damage in April following a suspected TikTok challenge at his home in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.

Doctors withdrew treatment in early August after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, and father, Paul Battersbee, failed to overturn Judge Hayden’s ruling.

Judges were told that on April 7, Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head.

She thinks he entered an online challenge. The young man did not regain consciousness.

Doctors who treated Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, believed he was brainstem dead and said continuing life-support treatment was not in his best interest.

Bosses of Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, asked a Supreme Court judge to decide what medical steps would be in Archie’s best interests.

Ms Justice Arbuthnot initially considered the case and concluded Archie was dead.

But the appeals court judges upheld a challenge, by Archie’s parents, against Ms Arbuthnot’s ruling, saying the evidence should be reviewed by another Supreme Court judge.

The media attend Archie’s funeral with the permission of Archie’s family. Pictured is the scene in St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell

St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, where Archie’s funeral takes place, dates back to the 7th century when a small Anglo-Saxon chapel was built on the site

Relatives in purple ribbons walk through the graveyard behind Archie’s silver coffin

Archie’s glittering silver casket being carried by undertakers from St Mary’s Church after his funeral this afternoon

The coffin was taken from St Mary’s Church, Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea, Essex after his burial

Judge Hayden then ruled, after a further hearing, that ending the treatment would be in Archie’s best interests.

Ms. Dance prepares to discuss the implications of the Archie case with a health minister.

She wrote to Steve Barclay, who was health minister when Archie died, asking if she and her MP Anna Firth could meet for talks.

Mr Barclay, who is no longer health minister, replied that a minister would discuss Archie’s case.

The Christian Legal Center said no date had been set for a meeting.

