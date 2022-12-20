‘Archibald’ the beloved blue heeler of slain Queensland cops attends state funeral

The beloved dog of slain Queensland police officer Rachel McCrow joined thousands of mourners as an honored guest at her state funeral.

The blue heeler named ‘Archibald’ lived with Constable McCrow, 29, and colleague Matthew Arnold, 26, at a police house in Tara in the Western Downs region of the state.

Both officers were tragically gunned down by a trio of conspiracy theorists last Monday as they approached a remote property for a job in the town of Wiembilla, 45 minutes away.

The pair were previously stationed together in Dalby and said goodbye together on Wednesday at a state funeral in Brisbane attended by 8,000 mourners – including family, friends, politicians, FBI and NYPD representatives, and a mile-long police honor guard.

Neighbors in the town of Tara had grown accustomed to seeing Mrs. McCrow’s blue heeled dog Archibald in the police station yard

Constable Rachel McCrow was a beautiful person and a kind soul, her ex-partner said

Archibald was central between them and arrived in a police car with his head out the window. He rode alone in the back with a driver and an officer escort in front.

The dog has not seen Mrs. McCrow since the day of the shooting and did not bark or scream, but sat quietly at the feet of Mrs. McCrow’s family in the auditorium as the banner and flag parties entered in a somber procession at 10:00 am.

“Blue heelers are people-oriented and love to be with their owner and family,” according to breeder website Heelerinfo.

“They are in the top 10 smartest dog breeds. They can be very empathetic… This ability to read body language is also reflected in their natural guarding instinct.’

Late in the afternoon she was shot, childcare worker Jodie Eckhart said she heard an incident happened and “somehow knew” it was about McCrow when the dog started howling as night fell and the young agent did not return home after her shift.

“I just knew something was up,” Jodie told Daily Mail Australia.

In one of the police cars, Rachel McCrow’s blue heel dog sat with his tongue out and head out the window

A funeral service with full police honors will be held today for Queensland officers Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29

Constable McCrow’s former partner, Luke, told local newspaper The Country Caller that she was the type of person who would “do anything for you.”

“I’m absolutely devastated and I don’t just speak for myself, but I speak for everyone because Rachel was just a beautiful person,” he said.

You can’t take that away from her and she just didn’t deserve this at all.

“She was always there to listen, always there to have fun – just a really kind soul and just her as a general person I think is hard to find.”

While Senior Constable Melissa Gibson described ‘my mate Rach’ as ​​a ‘cheeky larrikin who loved to laugh, loved a good joke and loved a good meme, often at our expense’.

Dozens of uniformed police officers and detectives in suits arrived at the agency early Wednesday to form a mile-long guard of honor

And Constable Freddy Hartigan said McCrow was “the kind of cop the world needs…a cop with honesty, respect and love, a cop who cares deeply about him, a cop with a strong sense of justice.”

As the service began, Pastor Jeffery Baills said, “Matthew and Rachel are standing side by side today.

“They worked together, they served their community together. Sadly, they passed away together.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives at the funeral service for the slain officers in Brisbane on Wednesday morning

The police officers killed have each been posthumously awarded three medals, Governor General David Hurley’s National Medal and National Police Service Medal and the highest police honor, the Commissioner’s Valor Award.

A tearful Queensland Police Commissioner, Katrina Carroll, presented the awards to the families of Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold.

After the ceremony, mounted police, members of the dog brigade, a police pipe and drum band and officers in police cars and motorcycles will form a guard of honor on the road outside.

Following the public memorial, private funeral ceremonies will be held for each of the McCrow and Arnold families.