Archer: What Does the Future Hold for The Agency?

pc: We love working with Kayvan Novak and I personally have come to love hearing Fabian’s voice.

CW: We have plans for Fabian. I don’t know when or where he’ll show up again, but he’s been so impressive over the past few seasons. Like Slater, if we feel the time is right, he can return.

The final decision to appoint Lana as the head of The Agency feels like the best use of her character based on the arc she’s leading this season. Talk a little bit about that development and how it will change the status quo as the series progresses.

CW: Again, this was something that Mark Ganek has worked really hard to get into the season. We knew Lana was best suited to finish in the seat, but Lana had to come to that realization too. We started her off season with too much to handle, she just wanted to do her job and go home. That’s not really her personality though, so it was a constant battle for Lana. I love that she finally wanted to be in the lead seat and was excited for the future because we are excited too!

On that note, do you have any idea where you’d like to take a season 14? This season’s serialized structure seems to have worked quite well as a formula and do you see yourself sticking to this model?

CW: Oh, I have some ideas…