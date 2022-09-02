Archeologist tells Kristin Smart murder trial they found proof of dead body under Paul Flores’ deck

An archaeologist has told jurors in Kristin Smart’s murder trial that while there was no body under the home of suspect Paul Flores when they excavated soil, human decomposition marks indicate that a body was indeed once buried.

They also said the body was likely “encased” in a “tarp” or a “casket or bag” — a graphic detail that brought tears to one of the judges.

Flores is charged with murdering Smart, a California student who disappeared in 2002 after attending a party. Her body has never been found, but police believe she may have been buried under the decks of Paul Flores’ childhood home for years.

They believe Flores and his father Ruben subsequently moved the corpse when police began approaching them last year, sparked by renewed interest in the case brought on by a murder mystery podcast called Your Own Backyard.

Paul Flores listens during opening statements in his murder trial Monday at Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, California. He is accused of murdering Kristin Smart in 1996

Kristin Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996, with Flores, who took the 19-year-old to her dorm room at California Polytechnic State University after an off-campus party.

Paul Flores, now 45, is charged with murder in connection with a rape or attempted rape. His father, Ruben Flores, now 81, is later charged with complicity

The podcast is one of the few media outlets accredited to attend the Flores murder trial.

On Friday, the hosts passed on the testimony of archaeologist Cindy Arrington.

‘First we look closely at the surface to see if there is any disturbance. Then we start very slowly with the removal of the soil.

‘One of the first things to appear’ [in a burial] is a stain. Liquids spread and leave a stain on the remains,” she said.

In March 2021, her company was ordered by the police to dig under Flores’ house.

She said they had noticed “an anomaly” – “a disturbance in the soil.”

“I started to see some spots that didn’t match the surrounding walls of the hole.

On April 15, 2021, suspects Paul Flores, top left, and his father, Ruben Flores, bottom right, appear via video conference during their arraignment at San Luis Obispo Superior Court

“Some soil had been taken out and put back in. Continuity was jumbled. It tells me that a hole was dug earlier. The stain should have been a nice bowl shape, but it wasn’t. The bottom was disturbed.’

She said she noticed the disturbance just two feet below ground level and it was clear someone had dug “by hand.”

“There were no mechanical tracks. It was not dug by machine, but dug by hand,” she said.

The fact that she didn’t find any human bones, she said, suggested that “the body was encased somewhere. A box, a tarp, a bag.’

“Liquid was leaking, probably from decomposition. You have an irregular pattern where the soil is darker than the soil in and out.

“Liquid has slowly leaked into the soil over time, not quickly, otherwise the lines would thicken,” she said.

Traces of human blood were discovered by researchers under the decks of Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande residence. Prosecutors allege Smart’s body was stored and moved there

Paul Flores, 45, was arrested in April 2021 for the murder of Smart

Prosecutors say Paul Flores killed the 19-year-old during an attempted rape on May 25, 1996, in his college dorm room in Cal Poly, where both were freshmen.

His father, now 81, reportedly helped bury the murdered student behind his home in the nearby community of Arroyo Grande and later exhumed and moved the remains.

Paul Flores was long considered a suspect in the murder, but prosecutors did not arrest him and his father until 2021 after the investigation was relaunched.

Smart’s remains have never been found, and the mystery of how she disappeared from the scenic campus, tucked against a verdant coastal mountain range, will likely be central to the process.

In February 2020, police executed a search warrant at Paul’s San Pedro, California, home, confiscating electronic devices containing homemade videos and rape porn, prosecutors say

House searches were conducted in February and March 2020 as part of the investigation into Smart .’s death

Investigators have conducted dozens of searches over the past two years, but for the past two years they have turned their attention to Ruben Flores’ home, located about 20 kilometers south of Cal Poly in the Arroyo Grande borough.

Behind latticework beneath the deck of his large home on a cul-de-sac off Tally Ho Road, archaeologists working for police found a coffin-sized soil disturbance and the presence of human blood in March 2021, prosecutors said.

The blood was too degraded to take a DNA sample. Although a blood expert said it was human blood, the test used didn’t rule out the possibility that it was from a ferret or primate, though the courts said no remains of any of these animals were found there.

Attorney James Murphy Jr., who sued the father and son on behalf of Smart’s parents, scoffed at the idea that it was anything other than human blood.

“The size of the area the blood was found in would make it a prehistoric ferret that would be in Jurassic Park,” Murphy said. “When was the last time you drove down Tally Ho Road in Arroyo Grande and saw a primate?”

Murphy’s lawsuit against Ruben Flores alleged that the father and unnamed accomplices moved the body “under the cover of darkness” four days after investigators searched his home in February 2020. Researchers had only been investigating under the deck for more than a year. later.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, as he walked her home from an off-campus party where she got drunk.

Paul and Kristin were both freshmen at Cal Poly in 1996 when she disappeared. He stayed at Santa Maria Hall and she at Muir Hall which are 0.2 miles apart – a four minute walk

Paul Flores is shown in an unrelated 1996 arrest photo when he was 19.

He downplayed his interactions with her when he first spoke to police three days later, saying she walked to her dorm on her own, although other witnesses said she passed out earlier in the night and Flores helped prop her up when they walked back to campus.

Flores had a black eye when detectives interrogated him. He told them he made sure to play basketball with friends, who denied his account, according to court records. He later changed his story to say that he hit his head while working on his car.

At a preliminary hearing last year, prosecutors presented evidence that four cadaver dogs stopped by Flores’ room and warned of the smell of death near his bed.

Van Rooyen banned prosecutors from presenting evidence that Paul Flores had a history of stalking, inappropriate touching and aggressive sexual behavior towards women, including allegations that he drugged and raped four women in the Los Angeles area years after Smart disappeared. Over the years, according to a court document, women called him “Chester the molester” and “psycho Paul.”

Paul Flores donned a new N95 mask at a preliminary hearing in San Luis Obispo, California, last August. Kristin Smart disappeared more than 25 years ago during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo