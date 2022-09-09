Archbishop of Canterbury says ‘extraordinary’ Queen had ‘no fear of death’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has revealed that Queen Elizabeth II had ‘no fear of death’ and was absolutely committed to the Christian conception of public service and selflessness after thousands of well-wishers hailed the monarch’s astonishing life at a memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Justin Welby described his final encounter with the Queen, who was the Supreme Head of the Church of England as well as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of Britain’s Armed Forces, after her death at Balmoral Castle aged 96 on Thursday afternoon.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I came away thinking there is someone who has no fear of death, has hope in the future, knows the rock on which she stands and that gives her the strength, as it gives His Majesty the strength, to be that sense of permanence and of continuity.

‘You felt that history was in front of you, but it was history with those piercingly blue eyes twinkling, that extraordinary smile and the relishing of a quick dry comment.’

The archbishop was among 2,000 members of the public and political figures including Prime Minister Liz Truss, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and London Mayor Sadiq Khan at St Paul’s in London at the first significant religious event marking Her Majesty’s death – where mourners later sang God Save the King.

The ancient place of worship fell silent as the congregation listened to audio of King Charles III’s first address to the world as monarch.

At 6pm, the unmistakable voice of Charles – referred to as ‘our new King’ – filled the cathedral – a historic setting fit for the momentous occasion of a nation hearing its new monarch speak publicly for the first time. As people gathered around television screens from John o’ Groats to Land’s End, mourners sat side by side in the packed cathedral almost 24 hours after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death.

Then at 7.05pm, after the Archbishop of Canterbury delivered a blessing, the first official public rendition of God Save the King took place as the service neared its conclusion.

Earlier, the Archbishop of Canterbury sparked laughter in the chamber as he recounted the holding of barbeques at Sandringham in January, labelling it ‘fortitude’.

The top cleric sparked further amusement when he added: ‘She had a dry sense of humour and the ability to spot the absurd. The Church of England was very capable of giving her material. But she never exercised that at the expense of others.’

Former diplomat and Foreign Office chief Lord Jay of Ewelme also recalled the Queen’s sense of fun, highlighted by when an ambassador forgot his formal credentials and so was forced to hand her a plain brown envelope in their place.

The independent crossbencher, who served as ambassador to France, said: ‘In my last job at the Foreign Office, I had the extraordinary privilege to be at Her Majesty’s side when she received new ambassadors.

‘The Queen had been doing this for about 50 years and loved it when things went slightly awry.

‘I remember that a very distinguished ambassador arrived by carriage at Buckingham Palace and had forgotten his credentials.

‘An ever-helpful equerry gave him a plain brown envelope and said, ‘Present this to Her Majesty and all will be well’.

‘The rather nervous ambassador entered the room and presented the Queen with an empty plain brown envelope.

‘The Queen was generously pleased to accept the empty plain brown envelope and said, with a dignified twinkle in her eye, ‘How very kind, ambassador’.’

The sound of the congregation singing the national anthem filled the vast cathedral, and mourners remained on their feet afterwards.

People had begun making their way into the cathedral almost three hours earlier – before 4.30pm – and the sound of quiet conversation could be heard as the organ played.

Within the message, which was also broadcast on television, the King paid tribute to his ‘darling mama’, and said: ‘And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

‘Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these year.

‘May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.’

Following the King’s address, the service got underway.

Members of the congregation were tearful during the service as the choir sang, and one woman was seen using a handkerchief to wipe her eyes.

Ms Truss, who delivered a Bible reading from Romans 14.7-12, sat in the front row.

As a lament was played on bagpipes at just after 6.50pm, people stood, many with their heads bowed.

During her address, Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, told the congregation: ‘A life lived in the service of others is a rare jewel. It is a jewel that Her late Majesty The Queen wore as a crown.’

She referred to the Queen’s dedication to her Christian faith, and recalled early June when the cathedral was the setting for a much happier occasion – the service of thanksgiving for the monarch, attended by the royal family, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On that day, the cathedral’s mosaics and carvings were drenched in the sunlight of early summer.

While the chandeliers twinkled as usual on Friday, evening was beginning to fall on the renowned building and the mood, sartorial choices and atmosphere were more sombre.

Gone were the brightly coloured hats and fascinators, and in their place more muted tones.

Dame Sarah told the congregation: ‘Today, we gather in this Cathedral Church, with those across our nation, the Commonwealth and the world, with a profound sadness as we mourn her death.’

She said those gathered were celebrating the life of the Queen ‘which was dedicated to others’.

Dame Sarah said: ‘Most of us have not known life without the Queen. When she ascended to the throne, the world and the country were both very different places. For seven decades, Her Majesty remained a remarkable constant in the lives of millions: a symbol of unity, strength, forbearance and resilience.

‘She has been this nation’s unerring heartbeat through times of progress, joy and celebration, as well as in much darker and more difficult seasons.’

Dame Sarah pointed out the Queen’s position as a much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, saying: ‘All of us are grieving the loss of our head of state, head of the Commonwealth and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

‘But the royal family are grieving the loss of a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother.’

On June 3, the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen pulled out of attending the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s due to the physical demands involved.

She instead watched the service on television from Windsor Castle after she suffered ‘discomfort’ following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

During the service there were smiles from the royals and ripples of laughter from the congregation as the Archbishop of York compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it ‘reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom’.

The Service of Thanksgiving saw more than 400 hundred people who have served the nation, many during the pandemic, invited to be part of the celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.

They were among a 2,000-strong congregation which included the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was booed by the crowd outside, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister.

It was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been on full public view alongside the Windsors in two years.

On the back page of Friday’s order of service there were two quotes from the Queen.

The first was from April 21, 1947, when she said: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.’

The second, was from September 21, 2001, when she told the people of New York: ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’