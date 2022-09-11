Archbishop of Canterbury praises King Charles III’s ability to bring ‘healing’ like his late mother 

The Archbishop of Canterbury praised King Charles III in a sermon today, saying he has the same ability to bring people “healing” as his late mother.

During this morning’s Sunday service at Canterbury Cathedral, Reverend Justin Welby said many people “will find their way along the raw and ragged edges of grief after the Queen’s death on Thursday.”

The archbishop said it was an “unexpectedly extraordinary Sunday” when he began the service, which began about an hour after the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral to begin its journey to her final resting place.

He said, ‘King Charles III has the same ability to see the worth of each person as God sees them. That is his conscious understanding of people.’

During his sermon, the Archbishop said those who met the Queen “were always struck by her ability to make them feel like the most important, the only person in the room, the only person in the street, in the crowd.”

King Charles III waves to audience after viewing floral tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace on Friday

Welby recalled Charles making his way through the Lady Chapel in Liverpool Cathedral, where there were families of killed police officers.

He said that Charles had spoken to the young widow of an officer and added: ‘By the time the then Prince of Wales – His Majesty – had made the rounds, he had spoken to everyone in that chapel and to everyone there, and I quote that young widow, felt they mattered in a unique way and found healing.’

The Archbishop recalled that the Queen had invited a Rwandan woman, who had escaped the genocide but lost almost her entire family, to sit next to her at the end of lunch.

They spoke for at least 20 minutes as some of her staff “floated, trembling.”

Reflecting on how the woman felt, Mr. Welby told believers, “When I spoke to her later, she said there was healing.”

He added, “Both Her Majesty and His Majesty treat others as special because their faith is built upon the same rock for both – the rock of Christ.”

Welby spoke about grief and how this can be a difficult time for those grieving the loss of loved ones.

“We’re not complete if one of us is lost,” he said.

“Many people today will make their way along the rough and ragged edges of grief, all thanks to the Queen.

The Archbishop of Canterbury during a special service this morning at Canterbury Cathedral

The Queen and Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013. Recalling his last meeting with her in June, Mr Welby said: ‘I came away thinking that there is one who has no fear of death, has hope for the future, knows the rock on which she stands and that gives her the strength, as His Majesty gives the strength, to be that sense of permanence and continuity’

“But many families will also have lost loved ones this week or have been reminded of the loss of loved ones.

“Their grief can be all the more painful at this time of national and international grief, as the loss is overwhelming for the bereaved.”

Welby referred to the Queen choosing to “reach out the hand of friendship to Martin McGuinness, despite their differences and painful histories.”

The 2012 meeting between the former Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander and the Queen was symbolic as the IRA killed her once-displaced great-nephew, Lord Mountbatten, who was also Philip’s uncle, in a bomb attack on his boat. in Co Sligo in 1979.

Concluding his sermon, Mr. Welby said: ‘This is indeed a moment of deep sorrow. As Her Majesty herself said, grief is the price we pay for love.’

‘And [God] will bring us all together in heaven on the glorious day of resurrection, where in a different context, as Her Majesty once told us in difficult times, we will meet again.”

The service ended with a heartfelt rendition of God Save The King from the congregation.

In a radio interview on Friday, Mr Welby described his last meeting with the Queen, who was the highest head of the Church of England, saying she had “no fear of death”.

Reflecting on the meeting, which took place on June 21, he told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I came away thinking there is someone who has no fear of death, has hope in the future, knows the rock on which she stands and that empowers her, as it empowers His Majesty, to be that sense of permanence and continuity.

“You felt history was ahead of you, but it was history with those piercing blue eyes that twinkle, that extraordinary smile, and the enjoyment of a quick-dry commentary.”