Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to the example of the late Queen in his Christmas sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury will commemorate them in a Christmas sermon that will also pay tribute to the late Queen.

Justin Welby is also expected to refer to the “desperate struggle of hospital wards” and to the people making perilous journeys in small boats when he delivers his annual message on Christmas Day.

Mr. Welby will tell the audience that despite war and conflict around the world and financial pressures on people closer to home, there is “invincible hope” in the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his first Christmas message since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, he will praise the example of the late monarch, of whom he will say “lived a life of service in obedience to the Christ Child, putting her interests behind those of the people she served” .

The archbishop, who visited a church-run food bank in Canterbury in recent days, is expected to express concern for those struggling with a cost-of-living crisis, which he says is causing “tremendous anguish and hardship” for many people in worldwide. UK.

He is expected to say, “In Jesus Christ, God here extends to each of us; to those like his family without resources, in the dark cells of prisons, in the desperate strife of hospital wards, to those on small boats, to the desperate, and even to the convicts and the wicked, saying, “Bring me in your heart and life, let me free you from the darkness that surrounds and fills you, for I too have been there.

“For in me is forgiveness, hope, life and joy, whoever and wherever you are, whatever you have done.”

Referring to the suffering of millions of people facing famine amid fighting in South Sudan and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Mr Welby is expected to appeal to the leaders of both countries to end the the violence and in turn ‘give hope to millions’.

He is expected to say, “Even though the world forgets injustice, pays no heed to war, God is present in the world through Jesus…

“In this child God shows that God does not give up on us. When the darkness feels like it could win, we tend to look within. But God never gives up on anyone.’

The Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas Sermon will be delivered during the Eucharist at 11am at Canterbury Cathedral.