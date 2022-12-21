Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby lectures MP as he trolls Tories AGAIN over Rwanda deportations

<!–

The Archbishop of Canterbury has publicly mocked a Tory politician who criticized the Church for opposing Rwanda’s deportation plan.

Justin Welby took aim at Jonathan Gullis after the Stoke-on-Trent MP said there were ‘too many people using the pulpit to preach from’ about politics.

Welby, the highest figure in the Anglican Church, has been an outspoken critic of the £140 million scheme to deport Channel migrants to East Africa.

This year he clashed with Boris Johnson and Priti Patel and their successors Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman over the plan, which was declared legal by the Supreme Court this week.

Following Ms Gullis’ comments, he responded with a bone dry lecture on Twitter writing: ‘Always grateful for feedback – look forward to advice on what we should be doing in the pulpit. (Confirmation: We continue to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.)”

Justin Welby took aim at Jonathan Gullis (above) after the Stoke-on-Trent MP said there were ‘too many people using the pulpit to preach from’ about politics.

Mr Gullis, 32, was briefly Minister for School Standards under Liz Truss earlier this year. He recently tabled new legislation that would force the prime minister to ‘explicitly ignore’ the court and prevent it from ‘interfering with our sovereignty’, especially during the Channel Crisis.

His asylum seekers bill (removal to safe countries) was supported by Boris Johnson and several of his former ministers, including Priti Patel, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

However, the 10-minute rule motion – a parliamentary procedure that allows backbench MPs to put forward their own laws – was voted down by MPs by 188 to 69, meaning it will not be passed any further.

After the Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Rwanda policy on Monday, he told the BBC: ‘I don’t think unelected bishops should be preaching about politics in the House of Lords.

“I think they should look internally at the broad claims of abuse, and the Archbishop of Canterbury should spend his time focusing on the reputation of the church.

“Unfortunately I think there are too many people who use the pulpit to preach from, and in fact I think they are out of touch with the vast majority of this great country.”

His comments were criticized by those who pointed out that pulpits are specifically designed for preaching.

Justin Welby used a UK House of Lords speech to rebuke the government’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers earlier this month

The Home Secretary has defiantly vowed to send people to East Africa “as soon as possible” under a £140m Rwanda program following a ruling in favor of the government and against charity campaigners.

Two judges rejected arguments that the proposal to issue single tickets to the East African country was illegal, but ruled that the cases against eight individual asylum seekers had not been ‘properly considered’ and should be re-examined.

It paves the way for flights to East Africa to finally begin, with lawyers and charities being urged by MPs to accept the ruling and stop legal efforts to thwart them.

The Archbishop of Canterbury launched another attack against the government for its ‘cruel’ immigration policies earlier this month when he uttered ‘damaging rhetoric’ against the Channel Boat people.

He used a speech from the House of Lords to reprimand the government for its treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.

He sharply criticized Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, while warning of “damaging rhetoric” that treats those arriving in the UK as “invaders”.

The archbishop also lashed out at the government’s controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda for processing, arguing that the stalled plan is doomed to fail.

He previously made headlines over Easter when he attacked Boris Johnson and Priti Patel’s £120m plan to send arrivals to East Africa.