Archaeologists unearth well-preserved 2,000-year-old status of Roman god Hercules in Greece

Archaeologists have unearthed a well-preserved statue of the Roman god Hercules during excavations at a site in the ancient city of Philippi in Greece.

A team from Aristotle University found the statue, in fragments but still in good condition, in an area that was once part of the Roman and Byzantine empires.

Hercules is the Roman equivalent of the Greek divine hero Heracles, son of Jupiter and the mortal Alcmene – who was herself the granddaughter of the hero Perseus.

In classical mythology, Hercules was known for his superhuman strength and was seen as the champion of the weak and a great protector.

Hercules is often depicted wearing a lionskin cloak over his arm and holding a mace.

The group of professors and students found each of these elements, allowing them to identify the ancient artifact as Hercules.

The statue was found on the east side of one of the city’s main streets.

Researchers believe the statue once adorned a building dating back to the late Byzantine period in the 8th or 9th century AD.

Philippi was a large Greek city northwest of the nearby island of Thasos. Its original name was Crenides after its founding by Thasian settlers in 360/359 BC.

The city was renamed by Philip II of Macedon in 356 BC and abandoned in the 14th century after the Ottoman conquest

The Greek Ministry of Culture also noted that in Constantinople, statues from the Classical and Roman periods often adorned buildings and public spaces well into the late Byzantine period.

Modern Greece – and its ancient sites scattered elsewhere – have been the site of many archaeological discoveries over the years.

In 2021, researchers determined that a 14th-century Byzantine warrior had survived a broken jaw by having him closed with gold thread years after excavating the man’s skull.

The skull and lower jaw of the unknown warrior were unearthed 30 years ago at the site of fortress Polystylon, a Byzantine stronghold built on the remains of the ancient Greek city of Abdera near the Aegean Sea, in what is now Western Thrace.

Last year, archaeologists discovered sixth-century copper coins in Phanagoria, an ancient Greek city in what is now southwestern Russia.

According to a translated statement from the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, 80 copper staters were found in the remains of a 6th-century fire.

‘to estimate’ [like this] are not often found,” Vladimir Kuznetsov, head of the Phanagoria Archaeological Expedition of the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in the statement.

Experts believe the fire destroyed a “considerable part of the city” and may be the result of attacks orchestrated by the Huns or the Turks.