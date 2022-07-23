Archaeologists may have located palace belonging to Genghis Khan’s bloodthirsty grandson

The grand palace that once belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson may have been discovered in Turkey, archaeologists say.

Hulagu Khan was a Mongol warlord who lived from 1217 to 1265 and conquered much of Southwest Asia.

He is known for the sack of Baghdad in 1258, then the religious and cultural capital of Islam, which destroyed much of the historic city.

Hulagu’s father was the fourth son of Genghis Khan, who founded the Mongol Empire spanning the Middle East and Asia.

Genghis Khan is estimated to have killed about 40 million people during his campaigns – about five to ten percent of the world’s population at the time.

A 14th-century depiction of Hulagu Khan (center), who ruled the Il-Khanate across the Middle East in much of present-day Iran, Iraq, and Turkey

The Mongol Empire fell into smaller kingdoms in the years after Genghis Khan’s death, including the Il-Khanate led by Hulagu Khan, which occupied much of modern Iran, Iraq, and Turkey.

The sack of Baghdad Perhaps Hulagu Khan’s most infamous attack was the savage sack of Baghdad in 1258. The attack was part of Hulagu’s campaign to bring the Islamic world under Mongol control, especially in Persia – modern-day Iran. The sack of Baghdad saw the destruction of The House of Wisdom, one of the great centers of learning in the Arab world filled with documents collected over the course of 500 years. Eyewitness accounts say so many books were thrown from the library into the Tigris River that they formed a bridge strong enough for a man to ride on horseback. Others said that the water of the river was black with ink and red with blood.

Some historical sources mention a summer capital in the kingdom with a huge palace, but don’t say exactly where it was.

Archaeologists now believe they have discovered the site of the Khan’s palace in the province of Van in eastern Turkey.

The palace was recorded by the 13th-century Armenian historian Kirakos of Ganja and other sources as being near Lake Van, but its exact location has never been confirmed.

The team excavating the site say the palace has been heavily looted and damaged. They added that they had found glazed roof tiles, porcelain and pottery from the palace ruins.

Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences said the team also discovered “tamga” or “svastika” symbols — “symbols of power” of Mongol khans and other parts of the medieval world before they were appropriated by the Nazis in the 20th century. .

Mr Rinchinkhorol told: Live Science: ‘The remains of the Khan’s palace complex’ [are] now completely ruined.’

He added that the symbols discovered by archaeologists are a major reason they believe the palace belonged to Hulagu Khan.

Historical sources suggest that the Khan’s palace is in or around Van Province in eastern Turkey, but its location has never been confirmed

Other archaeologists not involved in the project said more research was needed to confirm the site was the stronghold of the Mongol lord, but it was entirely possible.

Timothy May, professor of Central Eurasian history at the University of North Georgia, said more research was needed: “It’s possible it’s Hulagu’s palace.”

He added: “The scholars involved are very good and may be right.”

Michael Hope, chair of Asian Studies at Yonsei University in Korea, said: “Whether this is the palace of Hülegü described by Kirakos remains to be seen. I certainly wouldn’t rule it out, but I’m eagerly awaiting more information.