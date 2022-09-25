Archaeologists claim to have discovered Nefertiti’s mummy as it awaits DNA test

Two mummies lying in the Valley of the Kings may be the remains of Nefertiti and Ankhesenamun, Tutankhamun’s wife, with DNA tests expected to confirm whether the remains are ancient Egyptian queens.

More than 3,000 years ago, Pharaoh Akhenaten and Queen Nefertiti decided to give up the worship of the Egyptian gods in favor of what the Pharaoh called the one true God – rejecting a millennia of tradition.

His son Tutankhamun – the last of his royal family to rule – turned against his father and restored the pantheon of Egyptian gods.

But after they were both dead, the high priests destroyed monotheistic monuments made by Akhenaten and wrote both their names off their record, banishing the two pharaohs from the history books.

The vengeance of the high priests obscured a rich history that was not fully appreciated until the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, with censorship ironically making him the most famous of the pharaohs.

Now, thousands of years after the end of Egypt’s 18th dynasty, the queens who reigned alongside Akhenaten and Tutankhamun may have been found.

The Nefertiti bust in the Neues Museum in Berlin is pictured. Nefertiti ruled Egypt between 1370 and 1330 BC. along with Pharaoh Akhenaten, and is considered one of the most important

Pictures of Tutankhamun and Queen Ankhesenamun, who were said to be beautiful, are shown

A guide informs tourists outside KV35, the tomb of Amenhotep II, in the Valley of the Kings on the West Bank of the River Nile

Who was Akhenaten? Nefertiti ruled Egypt between 1370 and 1330 BC. Together with Pharaoh Akhenaten. His predecessor, Amenhotep III, ruled over a land whose priesthood, centered around the god Amun, had been steadily in power for centuries. By the time Akhenaten came to power, the priests of Amun were almost on par with the royal house in wealth and influence. In the 9th or 5th year of his reign, Akhenaten forbade the ancient pantheon, closed the temples, and proclaimed himself the living incarnation of a single, all-powerful deity known as Aten. Subsequent rulers, along with the high priests, decided to destroy all written records of Akhenaten – referred to only as “the enemy.” Akhenaten’s name was lost in history until the 19th century CE when the Rosetta Stone was deciphered in 1824 by Jean-Francois Champollion. Source: world history

The mummified remains of Nefertiti, arguably ancient Egypt’s most famous great royal wife, are said to have been stored in tombs KV21 and KV35, in the Valley of the Kings.

Two of the most important women in Egyptian history could be brought back to life if DNA evidence confirms their identities.

CT scans could be used to replicate the facial features of the two queens, scientists have said.

“In October, we will be able to announce the discovery of the mummy of Ankhesenamun, Tutankhamun’s wife, and her mother, Nefertiti,” Prof. Hawass told Newsweek.

“I’m sure I’ll reveal which of the two unnamed mummies could be Nefertiti.”

Finding mummies of perhaps the two most revered queens in ancient history has been the dream of many an Egyptologist.

But archaeologists have found “barely 30 percent of anything underground,” Hawass said.

‘Modern Egypt is built on the Ancient. And that’s why the heritage that remains hidden is immense.’

Nefertiti ruled over what some scholars say was the richest period of ancient Egypt, where the empire prospered.

There is debate as to whether Nefertiti single-handedly ruled after Akhenaten’s death for a short period before Tutankhamun ascended.

Much of her role in the tumultuous period of Egyptian history is still unknown to us, but DNA tests confirming her identity could open the door to further discoveries.

The bust of Nefertiti was found in Egypt in 1912 in Tell el-Amarna, the short-lived capital of Akhenaten. It is now housed in the Neues Museum in Berlin.

Archaeologist Giovanni Belzoni speculated that he had found Nefertiti in 1817 while excavating tomb KV21 in the Valley of the Kings, but DNA testing later proved inconclusive.

Now, modern Egyptologists may be on the cusp of finally identifying her remains.

The sarcophagus with the golden coffin of the pharaoh Tutankhamu is depicted

An aerial view of the ancient Egyptian workers’ village of Deir al-Madina, home to artisans who worked on the tombs in the Valley of the Kings during the New Kingdom period of ancient Egypt, is shown

Colossi of Ramesses II at the entrance to the Luxor Temple, located on the east bank of the Nile River