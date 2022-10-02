Arborist industry desperate for 20,000 workers to prevent ‘tree failure’ in Australia’s parks

With pay rates of up to $90,000 a year or more common, the arborist training industry is desperate for a large number of new recruits, and you don’t need a degree.

The number of arborists, or tree surgeons, must double within five years in Australia to keep pace with the growth in demand for green space across the country, according to an industry leader.

The race is on to recruit an additional 20,000 arborists by 2027 to ensure Australia’s parks remain safe and avoid trees falling without warning, known as ‘tree failure’.

Contractor Citywide is worried about how the industry will keep up with pledges by governments at all levels to plant more trees for environmental benefits.

Arborist Samuel Jomfru is pictured working on a tree planting project at Royal Park in Parkville, Melbourne, Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The profession is on the federal government’s skills priority list and is listed as in demand in all states and territories.

“The industry has identified a need for 20,000 arborists over the next five years just to keep up with the existing level of green infrastructure,” Citywide spokesman Simon Mossman told AAP.

‘(In some areas) we could do with four times as many arborists and tree care workers today.

‘Governments and industry potentially risk not meeting some of their targets to plant more trees.’

There have been a number of fatal accidents around Australia where trees or branches have hit pedestrians and cars in recent years, showing just how catastrophic tree failure can be.

‘In terms of mitigating any potential safety risks and tree failures, we need the numbers. That’s basically the bottom line here,” Mr Mossman said.

Arboriculture Australia director James Maund said he believed the labor shortage was more severe than in any other blue-collar trade.

How much can you earn as an arborist? A current job posting, typical of the arborist sector, offers a salary of ‘up to $72,035.94 per annum, plus super, plus penalty rates for overtime’. It also provides an additional allowance of up to $2,660.73 on top of that “for maintenance of climbing equipment and adverse working conditions”. All told, as it promises ‘regular opportunities for overtime’, that would easily amount to more than $90,000 a year. The basic job is 38 hours a week plus a 14-day day off. Source: Actual job search site

“We did a recent survey and 91 percent of employers said they couldn’t find the staff they needed and it was affecting their business,” he said.

Maund recently ran an intensive training program and said three-quarters of those who completed it found jobs within a week.

Nine out of 10 councils are experiencing job and skills shortages, according to Australian Local Government Association president Linda Scott.

“Some councils need more arborists, while others need more planners, building inspectors or environmental health officers,” she said.

The labor shortage is something that has long worried arborist Michael Stafford, who maintains trees around Melbourne.

“It’s going to be a bit of a stressful situation,” said the Citywide contract manager.

“Then we look at 20 years down the road, the doubling of trees and how to maintain it.”

He believes more school leavers should be encouraged to pursue trades and consider arboriculture because it offers a lifelong career and something different every day.

Maund agrees that the profession ‘is not something that is on people’s horizons.’

He said that while the job can be dangerous, with a high number of injuries per capita, there are a number of different roles on offer.

Arborists maintain and plant trees, as well as fell them, while many move into consulting services or specialized areas such as pests and diseases.

Sir. Maund said the industry is particularly keen on more women and young people joining its ranks.

“It provides a great opportunity for someone who doesn’t want to work in an office environment,” he said.

‘There are a wide range of jobs within the industry which can span a career of 20, 30, 40 years.’