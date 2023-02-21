Arabella del Busso continues to post obscene Instagram photos after being found guilty of $50k robbery

Former NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso continues to post raunchy Instagram images less than two weeks after she was found guilty of stealing over $50K from her employer.

The boxer showed it all off Tuesday as she posed sexy in a boxing ring, 11 days after failing to appear for her Sutherland Local Court hearing.

In the photo, she’s wearing nothing but a black lingerie set and black velvet knee-high boots while a pair of white boxing gloves cover her see-through underwear.

She kept her long brown locks curly and loose with glamorous makeup as she showed off her tanned and tattooed body.

The 33-year-old captioned the extremely raunchy photo: “Float like a queen… Sting like a bee.”

Her photo shoot comes just 11 days after the model was found guilty of stealing $52,320 from her employer, but she wasn’t in court to hear it.

The boxer was charged in July 2021 with two counts of theft of an employer’s property following an investigation by St George Police.

Police alleged in court documents that she stole $35,785 from Rheumatology Specialty Care in Kogarah, now known as Integrated Specialty Care, between September 2019 and February 2020.

Del Busso also stole $16,565 from the clinic’s Randwick location during the same period.

She worked as a receptionist for the clinics’ branches in Kogarah and Randwick.

The lingerie model and reality star, who now lives in Melbourne, has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was supposed to be in Sutherland Local Court on February 10 to plead the charges against Magistrate Hugh Donnelly, but he did not show up.

This is despite the fact that she filed several requests to delay and quash the hearing for several weeks.

The lingerie model and reality TV star, who now resides in Melbourne, has pleaded not guilty to both charges and will be sentenced in court next week.

She had claimed that she could not afford a lawyer. She also presented a medical certificate and a psychological report from well-known psychologist Tim Watson-Munro and stated that she was too ill to attend.

He even blamed the media coverage, meaning he was “unlikely to get a fair trial.”

However, his biggest claim was that he was abroad and would not be able to lead the court.

On January 18, police received an address in Los Angeles to deliver the brief of evidence against him.

At a hearing on February 2, Del Busso appeared via video link, purportedly from Los Angeles, and said he would not be able to appear in court until May due to “work commitments.”

But the police presented evidence to the Border Force court showing that he had, in fact, returned to Australia from abroad on December 11, 2022, and had not left.

Magistrate Hugh Donnelly said there was insufficient evidence to support her requests for delay and found her guilty of robbery.

She is due back in court next week to be sentenced.

Del Busso rose to fame after her former NRL star Josh Reynolds was accused of allegedly assaulting her, with video of a heated argument between the pair circulating online.

The charges against the rugby league player were dropped in February 2020.

In October 2020, she admitted on the reality show SAS Australia that she had faked multiple pregnancies and miscarriages while dating the Wests Tigers Five-Eighth, 31, because she feared he would break up with her.