Arab world erupts as Morocco beats Spain on penalties to reach quarter-finals

Doha: Fortunately, there are no vuvuzelas at this World Cup. But this was the closest thing Qatar has come to replicating the cacophony that characterized South Africa’s 2010 tournament, except this time it was a lot of fun: a two-hour eardrum-piercing extravaganza, a one-way trip to severe tinnitus, followed by a explosion of total ecstasy in the Arab world.

In a tournament marked by surprises and shocks, Morocco produced one of the greatest performances, keeping local hopes alive by upsetting Spain in a penalty shootout. They won 3-0 to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, reaching heights never before achieved by a team from this part of the world.

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi scores the team’s fourth and winning penalty. Credit:Getty

Neither side could find the back of the net in 120 minutes of football; Spain completely dominated possession, but failed to get past the Moroccan defence, partly due to their stoic effort, but mainly due to a glaring lack of ingenuity and creativity in the attack. LaRojawho had scored in their previous 24 games, dating back to June 2021.

Moroccan supporters made up almost the entirety of the 44,667 strong crowd and whistled relentlessly whenever Spain had the ball, which was a lot: they finished with 926 completed passes to 216, but none told, and in a tactical sense, this game showed how pointless and dull possession without any sharpness in the last third, or trailblazing stars who can make things happen when nothing else.