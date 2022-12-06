Arab world erupts as Morocco beats Spain on penalties to reach quarter-finals

Doha: Fortunately, there are no vuvuzelas at this World Cup. But this was the closest thing Qatar has come to replicating the cacophony that characterized South Africa’s 2010 tournament, except this time it was a lot of fun: a two-hour eardrum-piercing extravaganza, a one-way trip to severe tinnitus, followed by a explosion of total ecstasy in the Arab world.
In a tournament marked by surprises and shocks, Morocco produced one of the greatest performances, keeping local hopes alive by upsetting Spain in a penalty shootout. They won 3-0 to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, reaching heights never before achieved by a team from this part of the world.
Neither side could find the back of the net in 120 minutes of football; Spain completely dominated possession, but failed to get past the Moroccan defence, partly due to their stoic effort, but mainly due to a glaring lack of ingenuity and creativity in the attack. LaRojawho had scored in their previous 24 games, dating back to June 2021.
Moroccan supporters made up almost the entirety of the 44,667 strong crowd and whistled relentlessly whenever Spain had the ball, which was a lot: they finished with 926 completed passes to 216, but none told, and in a tactical sense, this game showed how pointless and dull possession without any sharpness in the last third, or trailblazing stars who can make things happen when nothing else.
Spain huffed, huffed and finally ran out of ideas long before the prescribed 90 minutes had passed let alone the bonus 30 minutes. They had lost all psychological momentum by the time the shootout arrived, and it showed in the first two penalties: Pablo Sarabia hit the post, after also rattling the woodwork with one of the last plays of extra time, before the attempt by Carlos Soler was comfortably saved by Bono.
Then their captain, Sergio Busquets, the last survivor of the team that won the World Cup in 2010, also failed in possibly his last ever contribution to his national team.
That left it to Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who was born in Madrid and raised to Moroccan parents, to deliver the final, killing blow with a Panenka. Cue madhouse not only in the Middle East and North Africa, who had already united behind them, but by all the neutrals looking for an underdog to support – they are the last team left, not from Europe or South America, the two continents hosting the World Cup for nearly a century.
This was Spain’s fourth failure in five World Cup shootouts; they now have the worst record of any country. But this night was less about their loss and more about Morocco’s triumph, and what it meant for this tournament, this region.