April Love Geary puts on leggy display in tiny hot pink tennis skirt after her class in Malibu

April Love Geary showed off her long legs after tennis class in Malibu on Thursday.

The 27-year-old social media personality wore a tiny black tank top. The skin on her chest gleamed with sweat.

She pulled her small white Nike visor low over her face to shield herself from the harsh California sun.

The little pink skirt barely reached the middle of her thighs and left little of her legs to the imagination.

Geary tied her hair in a tight ponytail behind her head and wore little black sandals.

She lifted the side of the skirt to reveal her flawless skin and pink spandex shorts underneath.

Geary carried a large white backpack as she walked to her car after class.

She was alone on Thursday, but the star has spent quite a bit of time with her partner Robin Thicke in recent days.

Robin and April have three children: Mia, four, Lola, three, and Luca, one. Robin also has a son named Julian, 12, by his ex-wife Paula Patton.

April, who joked on her 23rd birthday that Robin “should trade me for a younger girl soon,” has been with him since 2014.

He rose to fame in 2013 with his hit Blurred Lines, which caused a scandal and was accused of promoting “rape culture.”

Robin and his co-producer Pharrell Williams were also accused of ripping the late Marvin Gaye’s music for Blurred Lines.

Pharrell and Robin eventually lost a copyright lawsuit filed by Marvin’s three children, who were awarded more than $7 million by a jury in 2015.