Apprentice tradie Sydney avoids jail after caught hiding drugs ‘in his buttocks’

A young electrician in training narrowly avoided going to jail after police discovered 4.8 grams of cocaine ‘between the buttocks’.

Cops targeting drug dealers went into hiding on Gabriel El-Cheikh, 19, on June 6, after they tracked a Toyota Corolla through the streets of Bondi in eastern Sydney while another man went to an ATM to withdraw large sums of money. to withdraw money.

The man who was taking money was followed to the bathroom of Hotel Ravesis where officers found two bags of powder.

Meanwhile, other investigators stopped the car El-Cheikh was driving and told him and the driver to get out. Daily Telegram reported.

“The police escorted the occupants out of the vehicle and conducted a search of the suspect’s home, during which a plastic bag was found hidden in his pants between his buttocks,” the court document reads.

“Police asked the suspect if he wanted to remove the item, which he agreed to.”

Police also found a retractable sheaf knife, a tactical boot knife and $3,650 in cash.

El-Cheikh was convicted by the Waverly Local Court on Wednesday for supplying drugs, handling the proceeds of crime worth less than $100,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Magistrate Ross Hudson noted that the teen who had just finished high school with an impressive Australian tertiary admission score of 87.2 was “clearly intelligent” but made a “foolish decision.”

“He says he was taking care of his family and his work was being restricted, so to make up for the lack of services and the downturn in employment, he turned to drug delivery,” Magistrate Hudson said.

“He said life was getting extremely stressful and he felt the burden of taking care of his younger brother.

“He is now helping his family with a second job that is legal. He says he has complete repentance… and full responsibility for his actions. He says he immature thought it was a quick way to get money.”

El-Cheikh was sentenced to two community corrections under surveillance.

One is for 12 months and the other is for 15 months. He was fined $550.