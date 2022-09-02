Applying for a Student Visa in 2022 – A Brief Guideline 2022 Updated

The biggest allurement for the students of the third world countries, including India, has been the best quality education in the West and Europe. Not only do the students get attracted to these countries and travel there for higher education, but the poor people also try to go to these countries to find work. They earn better and then send money to India from Europe or the UK through the most credible online remittance service provider ACE Money Transfer.

Where the requirements for the expatriates to go abroad and find jobs are fairly simple, the visa requirements for the students are a little complicated. But these visa requirements differ from country to country. Of course, certain provisions remain the same regardless of the country you want to apply for. But, a closer look reveals that the changes are more than the similarities. For the convenience of Indian students, we will discuss the requirements for UK student visa applications.

It is, of course, essential to look at a few reasons that make the students go to other countries for higher studies. Let’s take a look at some of those reasons.

Reasons behind a fine blend of studying abroad

Here are a few reasons that push students to travel to the West for higher studies.

Excellent education with low fee

Many European countries, such as the UK, Germany and France, etc., offer absolutely free higher education to students both native and overseas. This is the biggest attraction for students from India who cannot afford to pay hefty tuition fees. Besides, many countries realise that the students come from Low-Income Countries (LICs) and thus cannot afford the standard fee. Therefore, these educational institutions charge them a paltry amount as a fee.

Scholarship-based higher education

Another attraction for Indian students is quickly getting admitted to the institution through scholarship programs. Many countries in the world encourage higher education for international students and thus keep funding it through scholarships.

Options for study and earning to send money to India.

Another big reason is that many countries, including the UK, allow students to study during the daytime and work in the second half of the day. This option is not readily available in every country you wish to go to for higher education. Many countries bar students from working until a particular point in their studies. After that, they are permitted to work.

It does not mean that the students cannot earn during the second half of the day in their native countries. But, the same time they spend earning in their home countries can enable them to make a considerable amount in foreign countries. Foreign currencies are always more potent than developing countries. And after conversion, a small amount of Pound Sterling, for example, will sum up to a big total in the local currency of India. So, if you study and work part-time in the UK, you can support your family.

Bright and big chances for a professional career

Another reason is that the students of the European countries have a bright chance to get employed as soon as they graduate. It is because the courses they study are highly practical and are in high demand. And the employers prefer to hire the graduates of those courses, etc.

The chances are that you, as a student, will get employed as soon as you graduate from the country you studied in. And what else could you wish for?

It brightens your chances to support your family financially.

Now, let’s take a quick look at the process of applying for a student visa in the UK.

Applying for a UK student visa

Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply for a UK student visa.

Apply to the university to get an acceptance letter

You will first have to find out what university you want to study in. If you have chosen it already, apply for admission and wait until you get accepted. Your visa will be processed based on this letter.

Brexit confusion

Based on this, you will have to ascertain if you need a visa in the first place. There are many countries within Europe whose residents will require visas to enter the UK, whereas the residents of some of the countries still do not require visas. Furthermore, there are some countries in the residents of which there is a lax visa regulation regime. Therefore, before initiating the process for a visa, make sure you have known that.

Type of visa you require

To become a UK student, you require either of the two visa types.

Short-term visa:- This is valid for 6 to 11 months. It serves the students who want to take up a short course such as a language course, etc.

Tier 4 student visa (General):- This serves the students who want to seek admission in longer duration courses such as a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD. This visa’s longevity depends upon the duration of the course.

Windows to apply at

You can either apply at the UK embassy in your country of birth or online on the UK government’s official site. The verification requirements, such as fingerprints, biometric residence permits, etc., will depend on which country you belong to.

A set of tips for applying for a UK student visa

Get the latest information from the official site of the UK government.

Start your visa application process at least three months in advance.

Before applying, you must have the Certificate of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) letter, as explained above.

Gather all the necessary information before the process.

See to it that the university you applied to is licensed.

Seek guidance from the concerned universities through advisors who offer this guidance and counselling online.

Essential conditions to meet to apply for a UK student visa

You must be 16 years or over

You must be conversant in English

You must be financially strong to support your education and living, etc.

You must have an unconditional offer of study from your concerned university.

English language requirements

You will have to pass a Secure English Language Test (SELT) to prove that you have command over the language. Meeting the CEFR level B2 is vital for studying at a higher level. Furthermore, the residents of certain countries are exempted from this requirement, but they must qualify equivalent to a UK degree.

The required documents

Visa application form that you have completed

All the necessary international travel documents

Passport-sized photograph(s)

Documented proof that you can support yourself financially. Your stay in London will cost you about 1,265 GBP per month, whereas it will be around 1,015 GBP per month for the rest of the UK.

Consent of your parents or guardians if you are under 18 years of age

TB test results (mandatory for the students of certain countries)

Documented proof for paying the visa application fee that is 348 GBP

Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) for every year of the study. It is 150 GBP

The self-assessment form is in Appendix 8 with the documents. It is not required if you apply online.

Any other document that is required depends on your country of origin.

These are all the requirements and the simple steps you must follow to apply for a UK student visa.

You have seen all the requirements about the UK student visa at ample length. The UK offers the best quality education in exchange for a low tuition fee. The students studying in the UK are allowed to work and earn. And the difference between the Indian and UK currency is so huge that the students can support their education themselves.