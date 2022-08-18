Applicant Tracking System: An Overview

ATS is like online job application software – it’s a system that helps you get ahead. In particular, ATS is designed to help recruiters meet the daily demand for more resumes and job applications. This article discusses how ATS significantly improved hiring during the past few years.

What is an ATS?

ATS stands for “Applicant Tracking System.” The software helps recruiters and hiring managers find the best possible candidates for their open positions.

An ATS is an online application system that connects hiring managers with a database of resumes and other information about job applicants. Both small businesses and giant corporations can use it. ATSs are often integrated with many other HR systems, such as human resources management software, to make the search for talent more efficient. They can also be used to monitor progress on goals, such as reducing or eliminating the number of employee rejections. Online Applicant Tracking System makes the process of hiring a fast process and alleviates the quality of the hiring.

The essential features of most ATSs include:

-A searchable resume database that includes all types of resumes, including digital and traditional formats

-A tracking system that keeps track of applications and contact information for candidates who have been contacted

-Email alerts when new resumes or updates are added to the database

-The ability to create custom profiles for each job opening and track candidates against those profiles

-The ability to quickly view applicant data by job category, skill set, etc.

The Importance of the ATS

The applicant tracking system is essential for any organization, whether a small business or a large corporation. It helps to manage and track the applications received from job seekers, which can save you time and money. One of the main benefits of using an applicant tracking system is that it provides a clear overview of who is applying for which positions. This information can be used to evaluate candidates and decide whom to hire. Another advantage of using an applicant tracking system is that it can improve the overall recruitment process. By tracking applications, you can determine which candidates are most interested in your job openings and contact them directly. This will lead to better interviews and – ultimately – more successful hires.

Pros of Hiring through an ATS

The great thing about using an ATS is that it can help keep your hiring process organized and streamlined. By saving all of your applications in one place, you can easily find and review information on candidates. Additionally, an ATS can help you identify potential candidates who may be a good fit for your position. Another significant advantage of using an ATS is that it can automate much of the job-hunting process. You can set up pre-screening questions and filters to narrow your search to only the most qualified candidates. This means less time spent contacting people who may not be a good fit for your position.

Last but not least, an ATS can help you to manage your applicant pool more effectively. You can make decisions quickly and confidently by tracking candidates’ progress throughout the hiring process.