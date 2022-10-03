Apple’s Tim Cook: VR is ‘not a way to communicate well’ and people can’t even DEFINE the metaverse

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes most consumers can’t even define what the metaverse is and rejected the idea that they would spend their entire lives in a virtual world.

“I always think it’s important that people understand what something is,” Cook told the Dutch publication Bright, according to a Google translation. “And I’m not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is.”

The comments come despite long-standing rumors that Apple is developing its own augmented or virtual reality hardware.

Cook also expressed his skepticism that people will want to spend longer periods of time in VR in the future. ‘[VR is] something you can really delve into. And you can really use that.’

Meta’s Horizon Worlds is currently a test of its large metaverse. Currently it is an app, with in-app purchases for creators to sell virtual items and effects within their digital world. ABOVE: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demonstrates an Oculus Rift VR headset

“But I don’t think you want to live your life like this,” he told Bright. ‘VR is for certain periods, but not a way to communicate well.’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a very different view: He has rebranded his entire company as a linchpin toward helping build a virtual world and already offers a number of different AR headsets for consumers to purchase.

According to an internal business plan leaked to The Information, Meta plans to release four new virtual reality headsets in the next two years, one of which has an estimated price tag of $799.

The California-based company has already spent a whopping $10 billion on its push into the metaverse — an amount more than five times what it paid to buy its Oculus VR business in 2014.

Zuckerberg (seen above with his first Horizon Worlds avatar) has rebranded his entire company as a hub toward helping build a virtual world, and Meta offers a number of different AR headsets for consumers to purchase.

What is the metaverse? The ‘metaverse’ is a collection of virtual spaces where you can game, work and interact with others who are not in the same physical space as you. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has been a leading voice on the concept, which is seen as the future of the internet and is said to blur the line between physical and digital. “You can hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more,” says Meta. “It’s not necessarily about spending more time online — it’s about making the time you spend online more meaningful.” While Meta is in charge with the metaverse, it explained that it is not a single product that one company can build. “Like the Internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not,” it added. “And it’s not built overnight. Many of these products will not be fully realized until the next 10-15 years.’

The metaverse push comes at a time when analysts have noted that Meta’s profits are declining as user interest in several of its core apps has also declined. In addition, the tech giant has faced a slump in advertising, driven in part by Apple’s privacy changes and massive competition for younger TikTok users.

Cook’s comments are the latest in a series of tech CEOs expressing skepticism about the metaverse.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told the Guardian that the company avoids the term because it’s “quite ambiguous and hypothetical” and that if you asked a roomful of people to define it, all their definitions would be “completely different.”

David Limp, chief of appliances at Amazon, recently said that if he “asked a few hundred people what they thought the metaverse was, we would get 205 different answers” and that there is no “common definition” of the term.

The term metaverse originated in Neil Stevenson’s science fiction novel Snow Crash, but it has become an immersive digital reality where people can live, shop, work and enjoy their leisure time.

“You can hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more,” says Meta. “It’s not necessarily about spending more time online — it’s about making the time you spend online more meaningful.”

Meta’s Horizon Worlds is currently a test of its large metaverse. Currently it is an app, with in-app purchases for creators to sell virtual items and effects within their digital world.

Critics, including those in the tech industry, believe there is a potential dark side to Silicon Valley’s push for the metaverse.

“It can be used to brainwash entire populations and basically put them under the control of the puppeteer,” Brian Shuster, who has 17 years of experience with the metaverse and has also created his own digital world called Utherverse, told DailyMail. com in reference to the metavers.

“I don’t believe Zuck or Facebook will ever come to the conclusion that they can sacrifice money for people’s well-being and longevity. The money comes when people are happy or angry, [so you choose] which path are you? [want to] valleys?’ he said.

Raj Shah, technology analyst for Publicis Sapient, a digital consulting firm, told the New York Times, “It’s time for a reality check of Meta’s position on the metaverse. The metaverse is far from being profitable or filling the ad revenue gap after Apple’s policy change.”

Zuckerberg was forced to change his Horizon Worlds avatar after being widely mocked for the first version, which was panned for amateurish graphics.

The company has also said that many of the products eventually used for the metaverse will take 10 to 15 years to develop.