Apple’s September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and everything else to expect

Apple is expected to take the wraps off the new iPhone 14 at an event in September that could feature several other new products. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Apple’s iPhone event?

No invites have been sent out yet, but we expect the next Apple event to take place on Tuesday, September 13. (Last year, the event took place on Tuesday, September 14). That means the invites will arrive the week of September 5. However, notable leaker Max Weinbach recently tweeted that he “heard” that a September 6 event is in the works, so this year’s event could be earlier.

What time does the iPhone event start?

While we don’t yet know the date for the next Apple event, based on past events, we can predict that the Apple Event start time will be 10 a.m. in California. Here’s what that means in other countries around the world:

US: 10am (PDT), 11am (MDT), 12pm (CDT), 1pm (EDT)

UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7 p.m. (CEST)

Canada: 10am (PDT), 11am (MDT), 12pm (CDT), 1pm (EDT), 2pm (ADT)

India: 10:30 PM (IST)

Singapore and China: the next day at 1:00 am

Australia: the following day at 1 AM (AWST), 2:30 AM (ACST), 3 AM (AEST)

New Zealand: Next Day at 5am (NZST)

Apple’s events in September usually last between one and two hours.

What will Apple be launching at the September event?

We expect the new iPhone 14 Pro to be the star of the event, but other new products are likely to arrive as well. Apple will also reportedly release the new iOS 16 and watchOS 9 operating systems, although reports say iPadOS 16, which is usually released at the same time as iOS, will launch at a later date. Here’s everything we expect from Apple’s September event:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

This render shows what the new screen of the iPhone 14 Pro could look like. Front page Tech

It looks like we’re getting four new iPhones this year, but the lineup will be a little different from years past with the demise of the iPhone mini and a new larger model taking its place. Rumor has it that the Pro models will get most of the new features.

iPhone 14: 6.1-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip.

6.1-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip. iPhone 14 Max: 6.7-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip.

6.7-inch display with a notch, slightly improved A15 chip. iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch screen with ‘hole+pill’ design, always-on screen, 48MP sensor, 8K video, A16 processor.

6.1-inch screen with ‘hole+pill’ design, always-on screen, 48MP sensor, 8K video, A16 processor. iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch screen with ‘hole+pill’ design, always-on screen, 48MP sensor, 8K video, A16 processor.

Read the latest iPhone 14 series news.

Apple Watch Series 8, Pro and SE 2

There’s more than one Apple Watch in the pipeline, it seems. The rumors point to three new watches, an Apple Watch 8, a new Apple Watch SE and a new Apple Watch with rugged or professional features.

Apple Watch 8: Same design, size (41mm and 45mm) and S7 chip as Apple Watch 7, but new ability to monitor user’s temperature and warn of fever or track fertility. See: Apple Watch 8 latest news.

Same design, size (41mm and 45mm) and S7 chip as Apple Watch 7, but new ability to monitor user’s temperature and warn of fever or track fertility. See: Apple Watch 8 latest news. Apple Watch SE2: Same size (40mm or 44mm), optical heart sensor and an electrical heart sensor (ECG), always-on display, S7 chip. Read more about Apple Watch SE 2.

Same size (40mm or 44mm), optical heart sensor and an electrical heart sensor (ECG), always-on display, S7 chip. Read more about Apple Watch SE 2. AApple Watch Pro: New 50mm larger size, titanium case, improved tracking stats for extreme sports enthusiasts, better battery life. Read more here: Apple Watch Pro 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 8 could look a lot like the Series 7. IDG

AirPods Pro

The third-generation AirPods were updated last September, bringing them closer than ever to the AirPods Pro, which is now three years old. So it’s high time for some new AirPods Pro, and rumors suggest they’ll finally arrive in September.

We expect the following key dates to be revealed during the event when it’s held on Tuesday, September 13:

Monday Sept 19: Downloads will begin for iOS 16. This is based on the fact that last year iOS 15 became available for download the day after the event in September. In previous years, however, the wait was longer.

Downloads will begin for iOS 16. This is based on the fact that last year iOS 15 became available for download the day after the event in September. In previous years, however, the wait was longer. Friday Sept 16: Pre-orders are likely to start for the new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches.

Pre-orders are likely to start for the new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Friday Sept 23: Likely on sale for at least some models of the new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches, but expect stock to be scarce. In previous years, some pre-orders were delayed.

Even with all these potential launches, Apple won’t be ready this year. There will most likely be an event in October where we will see new Macs and new iPads, along with the release of iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.