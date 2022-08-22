WhatsNew2Day
Apple’s Self Service Repair program comes to MacBooks

Earlier this year, Apple launched its Self Service Repair program for iPhone, selling genuine Apple parts and tools that help users perform certain repairs on their smartphones. While some called it a good step in the Right to Repair movement, others criticized the effort as a half-hearted attempt by Apple to get regulators off its back.

Now Apple has announced that the Self Service Repair program is coming to Mac notebooks. It starts on August 23, where users can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools to repair MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops in the “M1 product family”. It’s unclear if that’s the new M2 MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Customers can purchase the tools and parts from Apple’s Self Service Repair store and view the manuals in the Manuals section of the Apple support site.

Apple says the Self Service Repair program will come to other countries (starting in Europe) and additional Mac models later this year. There will be more than a dozen different types of repairs for every Mac model, including the display, battery top case, and trackpad, with Apple’s assurances that more will follow.

Because repair tools can be prohibitively expensive for everyday users, Apple offers week-long rental kits for $49 (with free shipping).

