Apple’s rumored 15-inch MacBook Air: Everything you need to know

After launching a redesigned MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch display and M2 processor earlier this year, Apple is reportedly working on a new model. According to numerous reports, Apple is developing a 15-inch Air for the first time, which could hit the market as early as next year. It’s a project with a very long history: as evidenced by documentation used in the Apple and Epic lawsuit, Steve Jobs discussed a 15-inch MacBook Air way back in 2007, prior to the release of the 13-inch MacBook Air in 2007. 2008 .

In June 2022, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple could release a 15-inch MacBook Air in the spring of 2023. He suggested that the company initially considered releasing the larger Air in 2022, but decided to push it back to spend more time redesigning the smaller Air.

New story: Apple plans a 15-inch MacBook Air for next year, M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros for late this year or early next year, and is also working on a new 12-inch laptop. https://t.co/0nLpAj3gmB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 9, 2022

This wasn’t the first time Gurman predicted such a move, he also wrote in January 2021 that Apple had explored the idea of ​​a 15-inch MacBook Air. Gurman’s sources suggested that Apple wants to introduce this new model to expand its segment of the laptop market with more models and more choice for consumers. In March 2022, a Quarterly Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology report from Display Supply Chain Consultants also suggested that Apple is working on a larger MacBook Air. Ross Young, CEO of DSCC, said this new 15-inch model will be a variant of the MacBook Air and will not replace the current model.

1. New 15-inch MacBook would go into mass production in mid 1H23, and the launch date could be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15-inch MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) and M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven’t heard of any rumored plans for a 12″ MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

In response to that report, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also tweeted a report on a 15-inch MacBook, indicating that this new model could arrive in 2023 and that it may offer an M2 Pro chip. Interestingly, unlike Gurman and Young, Kuo doesn’t call this a MacBook Air, but rather calls it a MacBook.

Gurman suggests that the new MacBook Air could be launched in the spring of 2023. This could mean a March or April launch, like the 24-inch iMac in 2021, although a launch at WWDC 2023 is more likely. Kuo says the 15-inch MacBook will arrive in Q2 2023 or later. Ross Young only indicates that the new MacBook Air will arrive in 2023. So it looks like it will be next year, possibly before Apple’s usual fall strike.

15-inch MacBook Air: price

To get an idea of ​​how Apple will price the new 15-inch MacBook Air, let’s take a look at the prices of Apple’s current lineup of Mac laptops.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air: $1,199 / £1,249 or $1,499 / £1,549.

13-inch MacBook Pro: $1,299/£1,349 or $1,499/£1,549.

14-inch MacBook Pro: starts at $1,999 / £1,899

16-inch MacBook Pro: Starts at $2,499 / £2,399

Looking at that lineup, the first challenge is figuring out where the new 15-inch MacBook would sit. Assuming it’s a fanless MacBook Air, it makes sense to introduce a 15-inch MacBook as a replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. If that were the case, we’d expect the price to be slightly higher than what the 13-inch MacBook Pro costs now, so: $1,399 / £1,449 or $1,599 / £1,649.

If it’s more of a more expensive model, it could start as low as $1,799, the starting price for the original MacBook Air in 2008.

The MacBook Pro used to come in a 15-inch configuration.

15-inch MacBook Air: Design and Display

When Apple first announced the MacBook Air in 2008, it was only available in a 13-inch model, although an 11-inch model was added in 2010 and discontinued in 2015. Offering MacBook Air in two sizes would therefore not be unprecedented.

It won’t be the first time Apple has sold a 15-inch laptop either. Apple introduced the popular 15-inch PowerBook in 2001 and the 15-inch MacBook Pro in 2006. Apple continued to sell a version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro until it was replaced by the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019.

By the way, 2023 Apple 15″ MacBook/Air will actually be 15.2″… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 25, 2022

The latest model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro had a 15.4-inch screen and dimensions of 13.75 inches (34.93 cm) x 9.48 inches (24.07 cm) x 0.61 inches (1. 55cm). A newer model would have smaller bezels like the M2 MacBook Air, so the screen could be a lot bigger. For example, the M2 MacBook Air has a slightly larger 13.6-inch display compared to the 13.3-inch display in the MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air, but the dimensions are practically identical.

Instead, however, Apple could go even smaller. Analyst Ross Young, who correctly predicted the M2 Air’s 13.6-inch display, suggested in March 2022 that this new model’s screen will measure 15.2 inches. That would be about a quarter inch smaller than the 15-inch MacBook Pro and much smaller in stature, probably about 12.5 inches x 8.75 inches. Along with smaller bezels, the new 15-inch screen will likely have a notch and a thin profile of less than half an inch.

While there were rumors that the MacBook Air‌ would get a mini LED display in 2022, Apple chose to use a similar LCD panel for the redesigned laptop. So it looks like ProMotion mini LED technology will be reserved for the more expensive MacBook Pro models, so the new 15-inch MacBook Air probably won’t offer either feature.

We assume that the 15-inch MacBook Air will come in colors other than silver and space gray, like the 13-inch model. We haven’t heard any rumors about specific options, although there have been previous rumors of a green version of the M2 MacBook Air that never came out.

The M2 MacBook Air has a notch and the new model probably does too. IDG

15-inch MacBook Air: Specifications

We don’t know much about the specs of this new laptop, but Kuo says Apple may offer two CPU options: an M2 as in the new MacBook Air and an M2 Pro option. The M1 Pro is currently only offered in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, although there are strong rumors that an M2 Pro Mac mini is coming this fall.

If Kuo is right, it’s hard to believe that a new laptop will be marketed as a MacBook Air. An M2 Pro equipped Air would require at least one fan for cooling, as with the more expensive Pros, or substantial changes to the Air’s thermal design, likely resulting in a thicker case. So it’s possible that Kuo may be wrong or that his source may have confused the 15-inch MacBook Air with another laptop.

The 13.6-inch MacBook Air now has a MagSafe port again, so the new model is likely to follow. IDG

Elsewhere, we expect this new model to be similar to the 13-inch Air. It will likely include 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in the entry-level 512GB and 1TB, and 16GB and 24GB. It will also likely have a MagSafe charging port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Finally, the new Air will likely come with Apple’s new dual-port 35W adapter.