Apple’s remaining Lightning devices may all switch to USB-C by 2024

With news that the European Parliament has voted in favor of a new rule requiring all new phones and smaller electronics that use a cable for charging to be equipped with a USB-C port, Apple has a few big decisions to make to meet. Although the new rule technically only applies to new products sold in Europe, it will likely soon affect Apple’s worldwide product line. While Apple has already switched to USB-C on the Mac and most of its iPads, several products still use the proprietary Lightning port introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012, including the iPhone 14.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculates that many Apple devices could make the move in 2024, well ahead of the EU’s proposed late 2024 date. Here are the products that could ditch the Lightning port sooner rather than later:

iPhone

Last updated: March 2022 (iPhone SE)/September 2022 (iPhone 14)

Next expected update: March 2024 (iPhone SE)/September 2023 (iPhone 15)

The iPhone 14 is probably the last flagship model with a Lightning port. While the next iPhone will come in well under the EU-imposed deadline, Gurman says the move to USB-C for the iPhone 15 is “essentially a lock.” Not only will it bring universal charging with your MacBook and iPad, but USB-C also opens the door to faster data transfers, which will be a welcome new feature now that the iPhone 14 Pro can take 48MP ProRAW photos. The only exception could be the next iPhone SE, which may still retain the Lightning port for another generation.

iPad

Last updated: September 2021 (9th generation)

Next expected update: October 2022 (10th generation)

Rumors are swirling that Apple won’t even wait until 2023 to update its last remaining Lightning-based iPad to USB-C. The update to the entry-level model is likely to arrive in October with a new rumored slimmer-bezel design and a larger display.

AirPods/AirPods Pro charging case

Last updated: March 2022 (3rd generation)/September 2022 (2nd generation)

Next expected update: 2024

While the AirPods and AirPods Pro cases incorporated MagSafe charging last year, they still use Lightning to charge with a cable, though they have plenty of room for a USB-C port at the bottom of the case. Apple only recently got both AirPods models, so it’s unlikely they’ll receive another major update before 2025, but it’s very possible that Apple will quietly launch a new case with USB-C for the existing models together with the iPhone 15 or in early 2024, according to Gurman.

Both of Apple’s AirPods cases need a Lightning port to charge. Foundry

AirPods Max

Last updated: December 2020 (1st generation)

Next expected update: 2024 (2nd generation)

When Apple introduced the AirPods Max in December 2020, they didn’t have a charging case. Instead, Apple included a Lightning cable on the side for charging (or wired listening via the optional Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable). It could be the first AirPods model to update to Lightning: If Apple updates the AirPods Max later this year or early next year with an H2 chip for Adaptive Transparency, this Lightning port will almost certainly change to USB-C.

Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse

Last updated: March 2022 (new colors)

Next expected update: 2023

Apple hasn’t changed the design of its trio of Mac accessories in nearly a decade, but it does introduce new colors somewhat regularly. In 2021, all three accessories – the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse – got new colors to match the new 24-inch iMac, while the Magic Keyboard received a Touch ID sensor. So earlier this year, Apple began offering black versions of the accessory alongside the Mac Studio and Studio Display. While we don’t expect Apple to surprise us with a Magic Mouse that charges properly (meaning you don’t have to turn it over to plug in the charger), if Apple updates the iMac with an M3 processor next year, as rumored must also update accessories with USB-C ports.

EarPods

Last updated: September 2016 (1st generation)

Next expected update: Not sure

Apple started bundling EarPods with a Lightning connector with iPhones back when it removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. These days, you’ll have to buy them separately for $19 if you want a pair, but we’re guessing they’ll will be phased out when Apple switches the iPhone to USB-C.

Apple’s EarPods probably won’t receive a USB-C update — they’ll just be retired. Apple

Powerbeats Pro

Last updated: June 2020 (new colors)

Next expected update: Not sure

While most of Apple’s Beats products use USB-C or micro-USB for charging, there is one — the PowerBeats Pro — that still uses a Lightning-to-USB-C cable for charging. The next time Apple releases new colors or updates the PowerBeats Pro, that will change.