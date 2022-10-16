Apple’s redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro could arrive Tuesday

As the days tick by in October, we’re all wondering the same thing: When will all the new rumors about Apple hardware come out? We may have our answer, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the first releases could arrive “within days.”

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple plans to roll out updates to its iPad Pro and entry-level iPad lines first. The iPad Pro will look similar to the current models, which have not changed since 2018, but offer more performance with an M2 chip. There are also rumors that the new iPad Pros could feature wireless and MagSafe charging, but the screen sizes and other specs are expected to remain the same.

The 10th generation iPad will reportedly see a much bigger change with a larger 10.5-inch screen, flat edges and USB-C. There are conflicting rumors about how dramatic the redesign will be — it could lose the Home button altogether — and Gurman says only that the new model will be “the most significant update to the line in years.”

It is not entirely clear what Gurman means by “days”. This probably means that the new devices will appear on Apple’s website on Tuesday or Wednesday morning – Apple rarely releases new products on Mondays. But they could also arrive next week, which would still technically fall under “days”. Gurman says iPadOS 16.1 won’t arrive until October 24, so even if the iPads land this week, they likely won’t ship until the following week.

Apple also reportedly has a flurry of new Macs ready to launch this month, including an M2 refresh of the Mac mini and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.