Apple’s October event is coming–and so are new MacBook Pros

In case you haven’t noticed, you can get a really good deal on the current 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro laptops, between $300 and $400 off the regular price. Why such large price reductions? Probably because, as long rumored and reported again Friday by DigiTimes, Apple will replace M1 Pro and Max based laptops with new models next month.

According to the report, Apple will release new MacBook Pros in the fourth quarter of 2022, and while DigiTimes doesn’t provide details, they will likely be new 14- and 16-inch models as they are nearly a year old and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro was just released in June.

The new MacBook Pros are expected to include the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which will offer improved graphics performance in July, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In August, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo . said tweeted that the M2 Pro and Max probably won’t be 3nm chips, as some predicted. Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro uses an A16 chip made with what Apple calls a “4nm process,” but it’s actually a high-performance, third-generation 5nm process for chip maker TSMC. So we could see Apple using this 4nm process for the M2 Pro and Max as well.

The 4nm process would also allow for better CPU performance, but it could be a marginal upgrade, similar to the 8 percent improvement we saw between the A15 (5nm) and A16 (4nm) in the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 respectively. Pro. The 4nm process can also mean better battery life.

The new MacBook Pro models will likely have the same design, ports, and display (including the notch) as the current models. This design is in its first year and was a major revamp from earlier laptops with fewer ports, bigger bezels, and smaller batteries. Apple is also expected to continue with the current configuration of function keys on top of the keyboard – the Touch Bar is unlikely to return and will remain a feature of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Numerous reports have said that after the recent iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event, Apple will hold another event. This fall event is expected to unveil new MacBook Pros, a new Mac Pro, a new Mac mini, and new iPad Pros. The event could take place in October as the Christmas shopping season kicks off.