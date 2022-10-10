Apple’s next big thing could be the boost its smaller things need

Every autumn it comes, as predictable as the turning of the leaves: a number of Apple products get brand new updates. Some, like the iPhone or Apple Watch, have become annual affairs that require very little forecasting. Others, like the iPad or Mac, are revised more irregularly, depending on the lifespan of the existing products.

But there is a third category: The products that often go years without seeing a significant change; The Apple products that simply keep on trucking and being upgraded when the company feels like it.

While this year’s slate of Apple releases probably isn’t done yet, it doesn’t look like a few of these perennial also-rans are already getting attention, especially considering how the wind seemed to be blowing when the company talked about their platform updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference back in June. So is it just a matter of not messing with success? Or is there something else that these products are waiting for?

TV or no TV?

The last time Apple revised its Apple TV set-top box was back in May 2021, when it got an internal upgrade to the processor and support for some of the latest standards—HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, high frame rate HDR, etc. But that release was itself the second-generation Apple TV 4K and otherwise didn’t differ much from its predecessor, which dates back to 2017.

tvOS works well, but the UI could use an update. Apple

On the face of it, there doesn’t seem to be much reason to update the Apple TV hardware: it’s among the most capable set-top boxes on the market, and if it needs a real change, many will point to a price tag that is far higher than its competitors.

But more to the point, tvOS platform haven’t seen a major update either, getting virtually no time in any Apple presentations this year. Ultimately, tvOS 16 only added a few minor features this fall, such as support for game controllers and HDR10+ in the Apple TV app. Many users probably didn’t even notice the update.

Granted, the latest in TV doesn’t change quickly, and Apple’s focus in this arena seems to be more on content than technology, but that doesn’t mean tvOS couldn’t stand some attention to it. First, the iOS-inspired home screen becomes more difficult to manage as we all have countless more streaming apps, and Apple’s TV app – while it may be well-intentioned – hasn’t helped simplify that at all. My colleague Joe Rosensteel has deftly chronicled the Apple TV’s shortcomings in depth over the past few years, just in case you were wondering if there are actually still things to be ironed out.

Does Apple care about TV? The existence of Apple TV+ seems to belie it, but perhaps the focus on pushing content across many different platforms has made the company loathe to focus so much attention on its own.

Home and away

Elsewhere in the home, Apple’s interests also seem to be flagging a bit. The HomePod was, of course, displaced by the HomePod mini, which proved more popular, not least because it had a more reasonable price (are you listening, Apple TV?). But that too has stagnated; this year’s marquee HomePod features a more robust underlying framework and support for the recently launched Matter smart home standard. Both are welcome improvements, but remain unrealized as Apple waits to time the updates with its other major platform update releases.

There’s been a lot of talk in the rumor world about updated smart speaker offerings for the home, perhaps including a model with a screen or one that doubles as a FaceTime device. The existence of such disparate use cases suggests that Apple itself may not be sure which direction to go.

Meanwhile, however, Apple’s foothold in the living room continues to be underwhelming: plagued by unreliability and not really pushing the market forward. Basically, the company’s home strategy seems to lack any kind of direction.

Meanwhile, its biggest competitors in the market, Amazon and Google, have both spent more time and money here building out their home ecosystems and creating a myriad of devices. This is not to suggest that they are right approaches — and both companies certainly have challenges to overcome, not least of all in privacy — but just to demonstrate that the lone HomePod mini feels like a weak claim planted on desirable ground.

It looked like the HomePod mini could kick-start Apple’s presence in the smart home market. Apple

Reinforces the future

But there may be something else underlying both of these products’ sluggish refresh rates—specifically, a major Apple endeavor believed to be on the way next year: the company’s push into augmented reality.

There are a few reasons why such a new product category could affect these platforms. First, it may simply be a matter of priorities, with more resources devoted to what is seen as a major new market over other areas that are holding steady and may not have as much opportunity for growth.

But Apple is also a company that relies heavily on interplay between all of its platforms, and a supposed augmented reality device certainly seems like something that could have an impact on both the living room and the home market; a virtual tvOS-like experience may well be an important part of the story Apple plans to tell about the device – watch your content on an immersive screen that doesn’t have to be limited by the size of your TV.

Likewise, the home seems like another place where an AR headset can provide a completely new way of interacting. Imagine turning on a lamp by looking at it or seeing the temperature of a room at a glance instead of having to retrieve the necessary information on your phone or by asking Siri.

If Apple is truly committed to making augmented reality its next big thing, then it won’t be a surprise that it wants to leverage connections across all of its platforms, and perhaps it’s looking to see what the future looks like out before they commit too much to the platforms of the past.