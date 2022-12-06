Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Tech

Apple’s new iPad is now cheaper than ever

by Jacky
Apple’s latest iPad has a bigger screen, a newer design and a faster chip, but at full price it’s hard to recommend. Today’s sale makes it much easier to like: Amazon sells the 10th generation iPad with 64 GB of storage for $399 and 256GB for $549a savings of $50 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The tenth-generation iPad is a complete overhaul of Apple’s entry-level tablet, with a 10.9-inch screen and an A14 processor. The Home button design is gone and the Touch ID sensor has been moved to the power button, like the iPad mini. The display and processor aren’t as good as the iPad Air, but otherwise it’s very similar to the Air. The main complaint in our review was price and this deal certainly helps with that.

We recommend buying the extra storage as iPad apps can be several gigabytes each and really like the yellow and pink colors. But whichever model you choose, get one soon before the price skyrockets again.

