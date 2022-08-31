Apple’s new exclusive Tom Hanks is a quiz game for Apple Arcade

Hanx101 Triviaa trivia game narrated by actor Tom Hanks will soon be one of the games available exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service (through Variety). Despite the name, it’s not a game meant to question you about Hanks’ career – a press release from the game developer, Blueline Studios, says it will feature “tens of thousands of questions” on topics like history, math, geography and food. (I hope the later set has at least one question about a box of chocolates.)

The game will feature a head-to-head competition mode, a team mode, and a “Hanx101 mode” where you apparently try to get a high score while answering 101 questions. There will also apparently be “unique formats such as ‘Word Jam’ and ‘I Spy'”, although the marketing material for the game seems to show what those will look like as an open question. The game will launch on Friday, September 2.

I’ll be honest, this seems like a really weird project. First of all there is the name; bluelines official website for the game styles it specifically Hanx101 Trivia without a space between Hanx and 101, while the Apple Arcade list does have a space. Second, it’s a game marketed as “a way for Tom to share his love and passion for trivia with his fans, casual gamers, trivia enthusiasts and YOU.” I had no idea he was such a trivia fan.

Not that being weird is a bad thing. Like I said before, I’m definitely going to try this out. And it’s nice to see Apple experimenting with what kinds of projects are coming to Arcade. Only in the past few months has the service gotten cooking mom and frogger games, along with a sequel to Jetpack Joyridea kart racing game featuring Hank Hill and a port of the infamous Goat Simulator.

Hanks is no stranger to creating content for Apple’s services; he plays in Finch and Greyhoundtwo movies that premiered on Apple TV Plus.