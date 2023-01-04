Apple’s market valuation drops below $2 trillion as shares plummet 3% on first day of trading in 2023

<!–

Apple’s market shares fell more than three percent in trading on Tuesday, pushing the tech giant’s valuation below $2 trillion for the first time since last spring.

Shares of the iPhone maker fell 3.74 percent, giving the company a share value of $130.20 and a total valuation of $1.99 trillion. The decline put the company at a 12-month low on the first trading day of 2023.

Tuesday’s drop came after a difficult holiday season for Apple, which saw shipments stalled by COVID restrictions at its main iPhone factory in China.

The valuation has also fallen amid a growing decline in general consumer confidence as the US economy remains shaky following the recent economic downturn.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. The company’s valuation fell below $2 trillion for the first time since last May

Although Apple released the iPhone 14 in September, shipments of the latest phone in the fourth quarter were down 22 percent from initial forecasts. TrendForce.

In response to delays caused by the recent spate of COVID infections in China – Apple’s main manufacturing country – the company has sought to cut costs by manufacturing their products with fewer components, according to Nikkei.

Apple first crossed the $2 trillion valuation mark in August 2020 in the throes of the pandemic, as sales of iPhones and laptops soared as customers self-supplied for remote work and education. One year ago today, Apple was worth about $3 trillion.

Apple is only the latest company to lose its $2 trillion valuation — Microsoft also dipped below the mark earlier this year.