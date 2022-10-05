Apple’s MagSafe Charger just received a firmware update for some reason

While we’re used to receiving regular updates to our Apple products here at Macworld, this one caught us by surprise: The MagSafe Charger, which was released in 2020 alongside the iPhone 12, just received an all-blue standalone firmware update.

We’re not sure why it got an update or what it changes, and we probably never will. Apple does not offer release notes for these types of firmware updates, and it is unlikely that any new functionality will be unlocked. There is no way to force the firmware to update, but it should be updated the next time you use it to charge your iPhone for more than just a few minutes. You can also plug the USB-C end of your charger into your Mac and it should update within five minutes.

The last time the MagSafe Charger received a firmware update was on December 9, 2021, ahead of the release of iOS 15.2 on December 13. So this could mean that iOS 16.1 is coming soon. Or it could just be a random update that we will never understand.