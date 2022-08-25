Apple’s MacBook Pro self-repair program accused of ‘excruciating gauntlet of hurdles’

Apple has always maintained that the best approach for most customers is to have their products repaired by the company itself or by an authorized partner. But after years of pressure, it recently softened its stance on DIY repairs by announcing a self-repair program for the iPhone last November and expanding to MacBooks this week.

But has Apple really converted to a belief in the right to repair, or does it sell ice in the winter for an easy PR profit? Is it just pretending it’s okay for customers to do their own repairs because it’s concerned about antitrust regulators?

We’ve written about the high cost and significant stress of the Self Service Repair program before, and it seems at least one of the new MacBook options follows a similar pattern. Repair site iFixit has published an article stating that instead of encouraging DIY repairs, the new program makes MacBooks appear less repairable. It focuses on replacing the battery in a MacBook Pro, one of the most common and unavoidable repair processes, and states that the huge manual (162 pages) and the high cost (30-50% of the price of a new machine) an “unbearable gauntlet of obstacles” for repairmen.

“Which makes us wonder,” the site muses, “Does Apple even want better repairability?”

The crux of the problem seems to be Apple’s method of disassembling and replacing the entire top case. That’s the only replacement part the company will currently sell to you for this repair; it claims the battery will be available as a separate replacement part in the future, but doesn’t specify when. That seems like something a company could have organized with Apple’s resources by now, but until it does, you’re stuck with an expensive and clunky replacement process that would likely scare off potential DIYers.

It’s easy to see why Apple prefers customers — and especially those inexperienced with DIY projects — to have their repairs done by an official partner, which generates significant revenue, gives the company greater control, and reduces the number of failed repairs. complained about on the internet. It’s also easy to see the appeal of apparent to be cool about DIY repairs, given the popularity of the Right To Repair movement and the importance of individuality and thinking differently than Apple’s brand. What’s less clear is how Apple can accomplish both things at once, especially now that sites like iFixit are becoming suspicious of the sincerity of its self-repair efforts.