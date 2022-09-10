Apple’s latest iPad Mini is now $100 off at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple’s new iPhone lineup may have caught everyone’s attention, but our post on weekend deals is resolved on everything Apple ignored at its “Far Out” event earlier this week. For starters, Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi currently matches the best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $399.99 ($100 off). If you need more storage, you can also find the 256GB model with Wi-Fi with a discount of $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buylower than the usual price of $799.99.

The 2021 iPad Mini brings some welcome changes to Apple’s smallest tablet, including a larger screen that replaces the home button and replaces Apple’s Lightning connector with a USB-C port. In addition, the Mini has an 8.3-inch display, a resolution of 2266 x 1488 and support for Apple’s True Tone technology, which allows you to match the screen to the lighting in your environment. All of this is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic CPU, making the latest Mini the best until the inevitable arrival of an M1 or M2 model. Read our review.



2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple’s redesigned iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also features a faster processor, USB-C support, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights like a Touch ID sensor.

If you’re looking for a competent laptop rather than a tablet, you can also find discounts on Apple’s 13-inch, M2-equipped MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM. Normally $1,299, the 256GB storage build is currently discounted to $1,149 at Best Buy and Amazon. The same shopkeepers (Best Buy / Amazon) are also discounting the 512GB configuration to $1,299 ($150 off), making current retail prices the best we’ve seen for either configuration.

Despite launching earlier this year, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t change the look of Apple’s premium laptop much — it still has tapered sides, the same Magic Keyboard, the same two Thunderbolt ports, and the same Touch Bar. However, the addition of Apple’s M2 processor allows the Pro to deliver better performance while maintaining the same excellent battery life as its predecessor. Unfortunately, the disappointing webcam and lack of port selection are also still there. Read our review.



13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 The 13-inch MacBook Pro uses the 10-core M2 Apple CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory.

Image: Samsung

Want a TV that isn’t an eyesore? Well, you’re in luck: Woot still offers both the 43- and 50-inch models of Samsung’s latest Frame TV at a discount. Normally $997.99, the 43-inch model is currently on sale for just $739.99while the 50-inch model retails for $949.99 ($350 off). The excellent QLED is an excellent choice for any room where you want to hang a display without being the center of attention.

With customizable bezels, Samsung’s art-inspired TV is designed to simulate the look of framed artwork, and can even serve as an art display case when not in use. However, unlike its predecessor, the latest model’s screen uses a low-reflection matte coating that absorbs ambient light, giving the LED TV a picture quality that resembles real canvas.

In addition to its premium aesthetics, the 4K TV boasts a number of modern specs, including a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports (one of which is dedicated to eARC), and support for HDR10 Plus and a host of popular streaming apps. It also offers built-in support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but unfortunately it lacks Dolby Vision support and full-array local dimming – two common features for TVs in this price range.



Samsung The Frame TV (2022) The latest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vibrant QLED screen as its predecessor, but uses a new low-reflection anti-reflective coating called “Matte Display”, which provides images with qualities that resemble a real canvas.

Amazon’s aging Fire TV Stick is still a simple and cost-effective way to access all your favorite streaming platforms in one place. And now, Woot drops the price of the 2018 model from $49.99 to $22.99. You can even get an extra $4 off the retail price by entering the promo code FIREWORK at checkout, dropping the price to just $19.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K may still be the go-to device for many users, but this discount makes a more compelling case for Amazon’s diminutive streaming device (and its Alexa-enabled remote). The 2018 Fire TV Stick offers access to many of the same services as the Roku model and includes support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus. Granted, the newer Fire Stick 4K Max features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and offers slightly faster performance than 2018’s Fire TV Stick, but the last-gen model remains a tremendous value at under $20. Read our review.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with the third-generation Alexa remote. The last-gen streaming stick also offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Plus and HDR10. Make sure to use the promo code FIREWORK at checkout to take another $4 off your total.

If you are looking for a new gaming chair, Razer’s Iskur is currently on sale on Amazon for $374.50, the lowest price we’ve seen for what is normally a $499.99 chair. The comfortable offering doesn’t offer too many surprises for a chair in this price range, but it’s still excellent value at this price. The Iskur is a black leatherette chair with green stitching along the seams with built-in adjustable lumbar support. You can also adjust the height of the armrests and tilt them side to side to better suit your setup.



Razer Iskuru Razer’s first foray into gaming chairs, the Razer Iskur features dense memory foam cushions upholstered in synthetic leather. The Iskur’s armrests and lumbar support can also be adjusted to ensure a comfortable and healthy sitting position.

A few more offers to end the weekend…

The Assassin’s Creed franchise recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. To commemorate this, Ubisoft has discounted the PC versions of several games in the legendary franchise. Straight away, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla retails for $24, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey has fallen to $12, and Assassin’s Creed: Origins retails for as little as $12, all of which typically retail for $59.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now on sale at Woot with a 90-day warranty for $174.99 ($50 off), one of their lowest prices to date. The new pair of earbuds are great for Samsung users, mainly because they have great sound quality and a lighter, more comfortable fit than the first-generation model. Read our review .

. If you’re looking to put together a desktop PC, you won’t get very far without a case. Fortunately, B&H Photo has lowered the price of the NZXT H710i case in the Matte Black and Matte Black/Red colorways to $139.99, as opposed to their usual $199.99 price. This spacious mid-tower has enough space for up to an E-ATX motherboard, is equipped with built-in RGB lighting and features integrated cable management solutions.

Now until September 19, Disney run a promo that awards new and eligible returning subscribers a month of Disney Plus for just $1.99. It’s a great way to watch new movies like Thor: Love and Thunder and catch up on everything Star Wars before Andor — the following Rouge One spin-off – coming later this month.