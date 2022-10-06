Apple’s iPhone isn’t the only Lightning device that needs to switch to USB-C

With news that the European Parliament has voted in favor of a new rule requiring all new phones and smaller electronics that use a cable for charging to be equipped with a USB-C port, Apple has a few big decisions to make to meet. Although the new rule technically only applies to products sold in Europe, it will likely affect Apple’s worldwide product line soon. While Apple has already switched to USB-C on the Mac and most of its iPads, several products still use the proprietary Lightning port introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012, including the iPhone 14. Here are 10 devices that must drop their Lightning port and switch to USB-C:

iPhone

The iPhone 14 is probably the last model with a Lightning port. While the next iPhone comes in under the 2024 deadline imposed by the European Union, rumors suggest that Apple will switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15. Not only will it bring universal charging with your MacBook and iPad, but USB-C also opens the door to faster data transfers, which will be a welcome new feature now that the iPhone 14 Pro can take 48MP ProRAW images.

iPad

Rumors are swirling that Apple won’t even wait until 2023 to update its last remaining Lightning-based iPad to USB-C. The update to the entry-level model is likely to arrive in October with a new rumored slimmer-bezel design and a larger screen.

AirPods/AirPods Pro charging case

While the AirPods and AirPods Pro cases incorporated MagSafe charging last year, they still use Lightning to charge with a cable, though they have plenty of room for a USB-C port at the bottom of the case. Apple only recently has both AirPods models, so they are unlikely to receive another update before 2025, but it is very possible that Apple will quietly launch a new case with USB-C for the existing models along with the iPhone 15.

Both of Apple’s AirPods cases need a Lightning port to charge. Foundry

AirPods Max

When Apple introduced the AirPods Max in December 2020, they didn’t have a charging case. Instead, Apple included a Lightning cable on the side for charging (or wired listening via the optional Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable). If Apple updates the AirPods Max in 2023 with an H2 chip for Adaptive Transparency or introduces new colors, the Lightning port will almost certainly switch to USB-C.

Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, Magic Mouse

Apple hasn’t changed the design of its trio of Mac accessories in nearly a decade, but it does introduce new colors somewhat regularly. In 2021, all three accessories – the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse – got new colors to match the new 24-inch iMac, while the Magic Keyboard received a Touch ID sensor. So earlier this year, Apple began offering black versions of the accessory alongside the Mac Studio and Studio Display. While we don’t expect Apple to surprise us with a Magic Mouse that charges properly (meaning you don’t have to turn it over to plug in the charger), if Apple updates the iMac with an M3 processor next year, as rumored must also update accessories with USB-C ports.

EarPods

Apple started bundling EarPods with a Lightning connector with iPhones back when it removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. These days, you’ll have to buy them separately for $19 if you want a pair, but we’re guessing they’ll will be phased out when Apple switches the iPhone to USB-C.

Apple’s EarPods probably won’t receive a USB-C update — they’ll just be retired. Apple

Powerbeats Pro

While most of Apple’s Beats products use USB-C or micro-USB for charging, there is one — the PowerBeats Pro — that still uses a Lightning-to-USB-C cable for charging. The next time Apple releases new colors or updates the PowerBeats Pro, that will change.