Apple’s iPhone business is threatened by China’s Covid wave causing supply chain chaos

Apple’s lucrative iPhone business is increasingly threatened by China’s massive Covid outbreak.

The company is already struggling at its 300,000-worker factory run by Foxconn — the main iPhone assembler in Zhengzhou, China — after a wave that began in October.

Experts fear the widespread outbreak, which infected 250 million people in the first few weeks of December, according to Chinese health records, could cause months of iPhone production disruptions, even as the company begins to move some of its production outside of China.

The California-based company has been working with its suppliers to move some production to other factories in China to ease long wait times for US consumers for the more expensive iPhone 14 models it unveiled in September.

Apple took the rare step on November 6 to issue a warning significant disruption for the holidays.

In early December, China ordered six million people locked down — only allowed to leave to buy food or receive medical treatment — following protests over Covid restrictions and the wages of hundreds of workers in Zhengzhou.

Those protests led to rarely seen viral footage of clashes between workers and security personnel wielding batons and wearing protective suits.

Analysts estimate that Apple’s revenues will fall this quarter to just below the record $123.9 billion set in the same period last year – which the Financial Times says would end revenue growth that spanned 14 quarters.

Horace Dediu, an independent analyst at Asymco, said Apple’s manufacturing woes in recent months could be followed by a crisis in demand in China as consumers review their spending habits.

“Although the rest of the world saw demand increase during the lockdowns, it was thanks to working from home and stimulus measures,” says Dediu. told the FT. “With low immunity and minimal safety nets, Chinese consumers could pull back and avoid big purchases next year.”

Apple’s suppliers in Taiwan, including Foxconn and others, are moving some production to factories in India, but that effort will take time. An analyst told the FT that 18% of iPhone production could be in India by 2024, up from about 7-8% now.

According to Ming-chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International Securities, Apple hopes to ship up to 45 percent of its products from India in the long term.

“The rest of the world has developed standards, but China has almost failed to get companies to embrace those standards,” Alan Day, chairman of State of Flux, a London-based supply chain consultancy, told the FT.

China’s zero-Covid lockdowns, which were recently lifted, coupled with less effective vaccines and lower vaccination rates among segments of the population, have left the country vulnerable and unprepared to deal with the labor shortage.

Bindiya Vakil, CEO of Resilinc, a California-based group that provides a wide range of components to provide supply chain mapping services, told the business publication.

“The next two to six months will really be a defining moment for Apple’s supply chain, due to China’s immaturity to deal with Covid,” said Alan Day, chairman of State of Flux, a London-based supply chain consultancy. , to the FT.

“The rest of the world has developed standards, but China has almost failed to get companies to embrace those standards.”

