Apple’s iPhone 14 event will reportedly be held a week earlier this year

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reportedly has the inside track on the timing of Apple’s September event. According to industry insiders, Apple is aiming to hold this year’s big iPhone and Apple Watch event on Wednesday, September 7, the first Wednesday of the month and the earliest iPhone event since the move from June to September in 2012.

We had expected the iPhone event on Tuesday, September 13, to provide assistance, according to the usual timing.

Aside from the earlier date, the report says Apple is expected to stick to its typical patterns this year. That means the new Apple Watch will be announced at the same time as the new iPhone range, and possible other products like AirPods and a new iPad (although that could be announced in October instead). Also consistent with previous releases, you can expect the new iPhone to be available for pre-order on Friday, September 9, and will be available in stores a week later, on September 16. The report claims that some stores have been told to prepare for a “major new product release” on September 16.

The event is expected to be a pre-recorded, polished, online streaming affair as it has been for the past few years, rather than a live in-person presentation. Invitations to the livestream will probably go out on Tuesday, August 30.

The iPhone 14 is expected to change things up a bit from the last few releases. It is rumored that the regular iPhone 14 will replace the “mini” variant with a “Max” model and will continue to use the A15 chip, albeit the slightly more powerful version found in the iPhone 13 Pro models. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have an always-on display, a new “pill + hole” camera layout on the front, a large new 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a new A16 chip.

