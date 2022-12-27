Apple’s in 2023: the rumors separate from reality

We made it to the end of 2022! Well, almost. And other than more last-minute announcements from Cupertino, we’ve seen everything Apple has to offer for the past year. Which, of course, means we can turn our eyes to the horizon, to the undiscovered land that is… 2023.

With the biggest moves of 2022 in our rearview mirror, it’s time to pontificate about what Apple has in store for the year ahead. What will we look back on a year from now as the company’s biggest moves in 2023?

Here, then, are my picks for the areas most deserving of your attention over the next 12 months.

Get real

At this point, I’ve predicted enough times that Apple should make a virtual reality game where Lucy holds a soccer ball while I desperately try to kick it. But like Bullwinkle trying to pull a rabbit out of his hat – if I may mix my cartoon metaphors –this time for sure.

Meta will face new competition from Apple in 2023. Mark Zuckerberg, watch out. meta

Smoke around Apple’s mixed reality headset has only thickened in recent years, although challenges like COVID and the ensuing supply chain issues have undoubtedly pushed back the announcement window the company initially focused on. But as we approach 2023, the clouds have lifted a bit and it seems that this virtual reality may finally become a real reality.

This would be one of the biggest new categories Apple has entered in recent years and, like many of those previous markets, is one that has many existing players (Sony, HTC and of course Meta) but still only in its infancy . That’s often the kind of situation where Apple excels, with a clear vision and expertise in delivering what consumers want (even if they don’t know it yet).

All of that, of course, is tempered by reports that the company’s initial offering is likely to be expensive and perhaps aimed more at developers in anticipation of a later, more streamlined product. But if nothing else, 2023 should be the year we see the broad outlines of Apple’s plan for this category, which could also become the last major product of Tim Cook’s tenure as CEO.

Keep them connected

In early 2021, I outlined three battles Apple would face in the coming year, and the last of them — Apple versus governments around the world — is still raging nearly two years later. While the company has largely remained hardened by serious challenges in the US, regulators elsewhere in the world have taken a closer look at Apple and found it to be falling short. The most important of these is the European Union.

The EU forced Apple to switch to USB-C on the iPad and iPhone. Will the EU do more to force Apple’s hand? Michael Simon/IDG

The region’s Digital Markets Act, which takes effect in 2024, has the potential to upend Apple’s shopping cart, possibly forcing the company to sell competitors their wares on iOS and iPadOS (and presumably tvOS) outside of the App Store. to offer. Recent reports suggest that Apple is currently planning for such a capability, which could come in an announcement along with the debut of iOS 17.

But that’s not the only disruption the company will see as a result of these regulations. It can also affect everything from browser engines on iOS to messaging protocols to private APIs. The EU law on charging ports also comes into effect in 2024, and the next iPhone is widely expected to replace the proprietary Lightning port with USB-C before that requirement is reached.

From a macro point of view, however, it will be fascinating to see how Apple, a company that takes control almost fanatically, handles decisions that are taken out of its hands. I expect this to be one of the biggest challenges the company has ever faced from a strategic standpoint and means 2023 will be one of the most interesting years to watch in Apple’s recent history.

The transition lens

Even as Apple missed its self-proclaimed deadline to transition its entire Mac product line to Apple silicon within two years, there are rumors that the company is scaling back plans for its upcoming Mac Pro, the last major model to make the leap.

Besides a new Mac Pro, 2023 could be another big year for the Mac lineup. Foundry

The Mac has done quite well in the wake of that transition, and I don’t expect that to change in 2023. But Apple will make some choices in the coming year about where it spends its time and energy developing its computers, which will be interesting to watch. Rolling back the Mac Pro, rumor has it, from a ridiculously powerful machine to just a massively powerful machine is bound to disappoint some, but it’s a good indication that Apple knows where its market is. The Mac Pro is already a niche product representing a small percentage of Macs and the most advanced configurations are only a small percentage of That sale.

Selling products that appeal to more consumers is a lot like robbing banks: that’s where the money is. So it’s no surprise that the company is reportedly planning a larger version of the MacBook Air, its most popular model. The future of the Mac Studio and the iMac will also help clarify the company’s marketing philosophy, assuming they are indeed updated within the next year. Anyway, as the excitement of Apple’s latest chip transition draws to a close, it’s time to see what business as usual looks like for the Mac as its 40th anniversary approaches.

All the rest

Those are just the highlights of what I’m looking for in 2023: there’s a full year of Apple events, new products, and upgrades to come. What will the iPhone 15 bring? Is the design of the Apple Watch Ultra starting to trickle down to the rest of the product line? Hey, what about that classical music app that Apple said was coming in 2022? And does anyone know what’s going on with the iPad these days?

The past year has been full of surprises and there is no reason to believe that 2023 will be any different. So pop in your AirPods, fire up the Apple TV and enjoy the latest Apple TV+ content as we ring in the New Year.