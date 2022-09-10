Apple’s Far Out event was good. The October Mac event will be better

Oh, we dedicated Apple users definitely love Apple events, don’t we? And after a torturous 92 days since the last Apple event (WWDC 2022), we finally got another one, the “Far Out” event on Wednesday where the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro from the second generation all made their debuts.

But Apple often has two events in the second half of the year. Assuming there’s a second event – ​​and it seems almost certain that there will be this year – it’s mostly Mac-focused and takes place in October or early November. In the past, this event highlights updates to Mac models that are very popular with holiday shoppers.

I’m always interested in Apple releases and I’m looking forward to the iPhone event like everyone else. But this year’s iPhone event was a bit of a yawn compared to what might happen at the Mac event later this fall. However, the possibilities for this season’s Mac releases are more intriguing than usual, making this second event much more appealing than the Far Out event.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island looks pedestrian, but it comes to life. Jason Snell/Foundry

iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra: big deal

Apple’s theme this fall is bigger is better. The big news (pun intended) about the iPhone range that got people talking is the new, larger non-pro phone, the discontinuation of the mini model, and the lack of a phone with a screen size of less than 6.1. inches. Then there’s the new rugged Apple Watch model and its XXL design. While a larger case offers more freedom to implement features – and there are many – it’s way too much for most people.

The Pro’s redesigned front notch is certainly more innovative than we thought with the new Dynamic Island feature, but that’s about all there is to it. The always-on display will be nice, but extremely late. The biggest leaps forward in hardware – the 48MP rear camera and A16 processor – are probably bigger on paper than in practice. And the new Deep Purple color is fine, but not nearly as cool as Midnight Green.

Don’t get me wrong: Apple’s Far Out products sure are fun. The Apple Watch Ultra takes the wearable in a whole new direction, and the iPhone 14 Pro has finally broken away from the cheaper models. Im most years, that would be more than enough. But maybe not this year.

The innovation showcase is on the Mac

That second fall Apple event is going to be a doozy, as we may be in for some earth-shattering Mac announcements. And if Apple continues with the bigger is better theme, there could be some huge products on the way.

The first is the introduction of the new Mac Pro. It’s one of two Macs left in Apple’s lineup that still uses Intel processors, and Apple teased it at its “Peek Performance” event in March. Here’s a chance to see what Apple can do when it’s tasked with building a computer built for the most demanding user. What kind of processing muscle will it bend? How creative will the case design be? What surprises are in store? Sure, the Mac Pro is a computer most of us can’t afford, but it’s one that everyone, Mac and PC users alike, has been anticipating for over two years.

The replacement for the 2019 Mac Pro will be the Mac announcement of the year. Foundry

The Mac Pro alone makes this second event more appealing than “Far Out,” but that’s not all Apple has in store. There is also the replacement for the current $1,099 Intel-based Mac mini. Rumor has it that this new Mac mini may have a new design, as well as a new M2 Pro chip. Apple could also upgrade the current M1 Mac mini to the M2, a chip that made its debut in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro last spring. There are also rumors that we could see minor upgrades to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, so Apple has a lot on tap.

When Apple began the transition to the M Series, it gave new life to the Mac. This event will complete the rollout and provide a roadmap for what to expect in the future. That’s exciting, especially when you compare that to the already mature iPhone range. With the Mac, chip gains are greater, innovations are stronger, and the future is brighter.