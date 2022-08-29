Apple’s Far Out event might have a One More Thing–but not the one you want

With Apple’s Far Out event on Wednesday, September 7, we’re still gathering rumors in the lead up to the big day. And the latter suggests Apple is bringing back its famous “One More Thing” announcement, but don’t get too excited.

According to Macotakara, Apple will use the trademark phrase to hype up the Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to have a new rugged case and larger screen. According to reports, the screen will likely be 1.99 inches, which is significantly larger than the current 1.77-inch model. It is also expected to feature a larger battery, a flatter design and satellite connectivity, with a sky-high price tag of a whopping $899.

That’s quite a niche product for a One More Thing. Apple has previously used the iconic phrase to launch the iPhone X, Apple Music, MacBook Air, AirPort, and the original Apple Watch, all products that have broad appeal. With a hefty price tag and a massive screen, the Apple Watch Pro is unlikely to boost sales and likely won’t entice too many people to buy one, even with a tantalizing One More Thing introduction.

What’s more, Apple has a lot of rumors about products that would fit very well in the One More Thing slot: an AR headset, Apple Car, 14-inch iPad Pro, just to name a few. When people see the One More Thing card take the stage, anticipation will be high and the Apple Watch Pro may not live up to it.

Still, the Far Out event is going to be a good one, with huge changes expected for the iPhone 14 Pro, a new Apple Watch SE, AirPods Pro and now a possible One More Thing slot for the Apple Watch Pro. We’ll be watching at 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 7.