Apple’s cheapest iPad may be the star of this year’s October event

In a few weeks, Apple will begin its annual fall parade of new products with the iPhone 14 event, which is likely to see new Apple Watches and possibly the second-generation AirPods Pro.

But that won’t be the only Apple event of the fall, of course. A few weeks later, probably in late October, Apple sends out invitations to another event. Over the past two years, there have been Macs at that event — the M1 chip in 2020 and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in 2021 — and probably one or two will show up this year as well. But it looks like the star of the show will be the iPad.

According to the latest rumors (via Macrumors), two iPads on opposite ends of the spectrum are due for an upgrade this year: the entry-level iPad and the iPad Pro. The iPad Pro will almost certainly get an M2 processor and possibly MagSafe charging, but otherwise it should be very similar to the current model.

However, the entry-level iPad is a different story. Apple is reportedly planning big changes for its cheapest iPad, with a new design, bigger screen and faster charging. The Home button will reportedly stick, but the screen could increase to 10.5 inches from the current 10.2 inches. That means some serious bezel slimming is in order, as well as flatter bezels like the iPad Pro.

That would mean Apple is introducing a new design that we’ve never seen on an iPad before. On the back, Apple is expected to add a second camera with a vertical array similar to the iPhone X. It could also be an A14 processor, 5G support, USB-C instead of Lightning, and possibly in a range of colors like the iPad Air and mini. It may also lose the headphone jack – the last Apple product to have one.

Those are the biggest changes Apple’s entry-level tablet has ever seen. Since its introduction in 2010, Apple’s low-end iPad has a very similar design, with large bezels, tapered design and a headphone jack. All of that could get a facelift this year, making the 10th-generation iPad one of the most surprising products in years.

Add it all up and the modest $329 iPad could be the star of Apple’s fall event. And for once, getting Apple’s best new product will actually be the cheapest.