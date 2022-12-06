Apple’s car is scaled back – if it arrives it will NOT be fully self-driving but could cost $100K

The effort to build a car began in 2014 and has seen countless executives come and go over the years

Apple’s long-delayed and troubled car project has been scaled back — it won’t be fully self-driving when it arrives in 2026.

Known internally as Titan, the Apple car will have a steering wheel and pedals, according to a Bloomberg report, which is a step down from the fully autonomous vehicle the company originally envisioned.

The Cupertino, California-based company was rumored to have first worked on an electric vehicle with all the stylistic features and software skills of its popular smartphones and computers back in 2014.

The new version of the vehicle will have self-driving capabilities that can be used on highways and will be controlled by a system codenamed Denali that uses a processor as powerful as “about four of Apple’s best Mac chips combined,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman reports.

Apple reportedly plans to offer the car for less than $100,000, rather than a price of more than $125,000.

The car will allow drivers to watch movies and multitask on highways, but it will issue warnings when it’s time to switch back to manual controls for city streets or bad weather, Bloomberg reports.

The project has experienced a number of administrative shakeups over the course of the project, which may have caused the delays.

Project Titan has at various times been led by Ian Goodfellow, Bob Mansfield, Doug Field and Kevin Lynch.

At one point, it was reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook, above, was not interested in Project Titan

Currently, AI and machine learning chief John Giannandrea is leading the ‌Apple Car‌ project, and Kevin Lynch, known for his work on the Apple Watch, is also overseeing work on the car, according to MacRumors.

The Apple news site also reports that the company will use the cloud for some AI processing and may have a remote command center that can assist drivers and control cars from afar during emergencies. It could also offer its own insurance program to businesses.

CEO Tim Cook, who has “rarely” visited the project’s offices in Santa Clara, California, according to the information, is apparently still interested in chasing a car.

Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief design officer, who played a pivotal role in designing most of the company’s most popular products, is reportedly in talks with the tech giant and has told the Apple Car team to “lean on the weirdness’ of the design and ‘don’t try to hide the sensors.’

The Apple Car team shot several slick demo videos for Cook and other high-level leaders — including a 40-mile trip across Montana filmed by drones — to demonstrate the progress of the project earlier this year.

Despite the delays and downscaling, it’s possible that consumers will embrace the tech company’s vision for a car powered in part by artificial intelligence.

Apple’s non-existent self-driving car is already being embraced by consumers, as a new survey shows that 26 percent of drivers “would definitely consider” buying a vehicle from the iPhone maker.

Consulting firm Strategic Vision surveyed 200,000 new car owners and for the first time included Apple among more than 45 brands for consumers to comment on.

Only Toyota and Honda scored higher on the brand consideration question, with 38 percent and 32 percent, while Tesla achieved 20 percent.