Apple’s car is loved before it exists as 26% would buy one from the iPhone maker – more than Tesla

Apple’s nonexistent self-driving car is already being embraced by consumers, as a new survey finds that 26 percent of motorists would “definitely consider” buying a car from the iPhone maker.

Consulting firm Strategic Vision surveyed 200,000 new car owners and added Apple for the first time to the more than 45 brands consumers could voice their opinion on.

Only Toyota and Honda scored higher on the brand consideration question, at 38 percent and 32 percent, while Tesla scored 20 percent. In addition, 24 percent of car owners gave Apple high marks when asked about the quality impression.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple aims to have a fully autonomous electric car sometime by 2025 — but the road to this kind of technology is littered with countless failed or abandoned attempts.

Scroll down for video

Consulting firm Strategic Vision surveyed 200,000 new car owners and added Apple for the first time to the more than 45 brands consumers could voice their opinion on. Above: a concept of Apple’s self-driving car

Only Toyota and Honda scored higher on the brand consideration question (above), at 38 percent and 32 percent, while Tesla scored 20 percent. When asked about the quality impression, 24 percent of car owners gave Apple high marks

The empowered tech giant hasn’t said much about the car project lately. CEO Tim Cook told the New York Times last year, “We’ll see what Apple does. We investigate so many things internally. Many of them never see the light of day.’

Still, the company recently revealed that it hired Gregory Baratoff, who worked at Hyundai, most recently as VP of its autonomous vehicle lab, and oversaw the development of camera sensors at Continental Corporation in Germany.

Any Apple car would capitalize on consumers’ growing desire for more tech capabilities in their vehicles, and the company could broadcast its content offerings on every screen in the car, as Bloomberg points out.

The Cupertino, California-based company’s efforts to develop a car — dubbed Project Titan and dating back to 2014 — that’s autonomous, sleek, and full of the bells and whistles you’ve come to expect from any Apple product has progressed. encountered obstacles over the years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (left) has kept quiet about the company’s efforts to build a self-driving bar, but the recent hire of Gregory Baratoff (right), who was vice president of Hyundai’s autonomous car lab, points to the ongoing efforts of Project Titan

Apple recently hired Gregory Baratoff, who worked at Hyundai, most recently as VP of its autonomous vehicle lab. Above: a concept from Hyundai’s autonomous vehicle laboratory

The Apple Car team created several tight demo videos for Cook and other high-level leaders to demonstrate the progress of the project. Above: An image of the new Hyundai MOBIS ‘Smart Cabin Controller’ that monitors the driver’s posture, heart rate and brain waves

According to a report by The information This is based on conversations with 20 employees of the company. Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi is “particularly skeptical” about the project and has expressed concerns to other senior executives at Apple.

Cook — who “rarely” visits the project’s offices in Santa Clara, California — was also “unwilling to commit to mass projection of a vehicle,” the report says, frustrating other company leaders.

Project Titan has been led at various times by Ian Goodfellow, Bob Mansfield, Doug Field and Kevin Lynch.

Earlier this year, one of Apple’s test vehicles nearly hit a jogger while traveling at about 25 miles per hour.

The Information reports that the car’s software first identified the jogger as a “stationary object” before recategorizing it as a “stationary person” and then as a “moving pedestrian.” But even with that change, the car has “only changed its path a little bit.”

Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief design officer who played a pivotal role in designing most of the company’s most popular products, is reportedly in talks with the tech giant and has told the Apple Car team to “get into the madness.” ‘ from the design and ‘don’t try to hide the sensors.’

The current look of the car has “four seats that face inwards for passengers to talk to each other and a curved ceiling that resembles the roof of a Volkswagen Beetle,” reports The Information.

Apple Car designers are apparently experimenting with a trunk that automatically raises and lowers to give owners “easier access to storage space.”

They also considered a design that would allow passengers to “lay flat and sleep in the vehicle,” the tech news site said.

The Apple Car team shot several tight demo videos for Cook and other high-level leaders — including a 40-mile trek through Montana filmed by drones — to demonstrate the project’s progress.

However, the example also showed engineers wasting ‘precious time choreographing demonstrations’ along well-known routes, proving that the technology works in specific places, but virtually nowhere else.

“If you spend enough money, you can get almost any regular route to work,” former Uber engineer Arun Venkatadri explains to The Information. ‘But what is not shown is whether you can build self-driving software in a scalable way and whether you can operate in a fairly broad area.’

The Cupertino, California-based company is reportedly still targeting 2025 for a possible launch of its self-driving vehicle.

According to a report by The Information based on interviews with 20 company employees, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi is “particularly skeptical” of the project and has expressed concerns to other senior executives at Apple.