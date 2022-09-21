Apple’s awesome M1 Pro/M1 Max MacBook Pros are all $400 off

With October just around the corner, we’ll almost certainly be getting new Macs soon. But if you’ve been eyeing a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, there’s never been a better time to buy one. Amazon is now selling all configurations and colors of the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro for $400 off — and we’ve never seen a better price.

Amazon has had sales for the past few weeks, but we’ve never seen every model on sale. Whatever you want to spend, you’ll find a discounted configuration to suit your budget:

14-inch MacBook Pro (8-core/14-core M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB, silver/space gray): $1,599

14-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/16-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 1TB, Silver/Space Gray): $2,099

16-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/16-core M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB, silver/space gray): $2,099

16-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/16-core M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB, silver/space gray): $2,299

16-inch MacBook Pro (10-core/32-core M1 Pro, 32GB RAM, 512GB, silver/space gray): $3,099

Those prices all represent $400 off Apple’s suggested retail price. Although the processors and screen sizes differ, you otherwise get the same machine: a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, excellent battery life, fast charging and numerous ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and MagSafe. We loved the 14-inch model in our 4.5-star review, calling it “a truly satisfying laptop” that “can now wear the crown of the pro’s choice without hesitation.”

There may be a faster M2 Pro/M2 Max upgrade on the way at the Apple event in October, but you won’t be able to get them that cheap for a while. So grab one before they’re gone forever.