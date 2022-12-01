Apple’s AR/VR headset is now xrOS.

It’s increasingly looking like Apple’s next big thing won’t be something that fits in your pocket or purse. Rather, it could be another portable device. Analysts Ming Chi-Kuo said in 2021 that Apple’s “goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years.” Here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s rumored mixed-reality headset.

Apple AR/VR headset: latest rumours

December 1, 2022: In another first for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman reports that the operating system for Apple’s AR/VR project has been renamed from “realityOS” to “xrOS,” and that the heads of many of Apple’s internal apps are involved in the project.

September 25, 2022: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in the Power On newsletter (subscription required) that Apple’s headset could be released in 2023.

June 6, 2022: The New York Times reports that Apple has “enlisted Hollywood directors like Jon Favreau.” developing content for his upcoming headset.

May 19, 2022: Bloomberg reports that Apple showed a working headset to its board members and “accelerated developmentfrom realityOS.

February 22, 2022: Digitimes reports that Apple is done with its important production tests for his AR headset.

Apple AR/VR Headset: Design

While the ultimate goal of Apple’s AR project is to produce fashionable smart glasses, the first version will reportedly be much larger than that, weighing between 300 and 400 grams, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. According to reports, the first-generation Apple headset will be an Oculus-style headset with a knitted, mesh-wrapped body, similar to the AirPods Max. It could look like a slimmer version of Google’s Daydream headset, which also had a soft fabric casing. A patent application for a “head-mounted display unit” also describes several areas of customization, meaning comfort will be an area of ​​focus.

However, we don’t know much more about the design of Apple’s AR device. While Jon Prosser reported that Apple is working on prototype AR glasses, more recent rumors suggest bona fide glasses are likely still years away from production. In January, Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple will be using “pancake” lenses to keep weight and bulk down.

Curiously, Kuo says Apple is already working on a second-generation model (via 9to5Mac) expected to launch in 2024 with a “significantly lighter” and “updated industrial” design.

The New York Times reported in June that the headset “looks like ski goggles.”

Apple AR/VR Headset: Display

As a mixed reality device, Apple’s glasses are rumored to be able to handle both virtual and augmented reality through a pair of high-resolution 8K displays using eye-tracking technology. The headset will reportedly feature more than a dozen cameras, according to The Information, that project a realistic image onto the screens as if you were looking through clear glass. It will presumably use OLED or mini-LED and also feature Apple’s Ceramic Shield coating.

In January, Display Supply Chain Consultants reported that the headset will have “three display modules” consisting of two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel. According to the report, the tertiary OLED panel would be used for “low-resolution peripheral vision, enabling a foveated display system” based on where the user’s focus is.

Apple AR/VR headset: processor and specifications

According to Kuo (via Macrumors), Apple’s AR headset will have two processors, with the more expensive processor having “comparable computing power to the M1 for Mac” and the secondary chip being responsible for “sensor-related computing.” It sounds like a lot of processing power for a headset, but if the headset is to power a pair of 8K displays, it needs a hefty chip. Reports also say it should be tethered to an iPhone just like the original Apple Watch.

Kuo also reported that the headset will support Wi-Fi 6E, which is rumored to be coming to the iPhone 14 as well. It will also presumably have at least 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB hard drive. We don’t know about battery life yet, but Kuo says improving battery life will be a focus of the second-generation model. Kuo reports that the headset comes with the same 96W power adapter as the MacBook Pro, suggesting it will have a large battery.

Apple AR/VR headset: apps and functionality

As a mixed reality device, Apple’s headset will also handle both AR and VR applications, making the headset open to a variety of apps. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also said gaming could have “a strong focus” on the platform, as well as “media consumption”. He expects Apple to work closely with developers and media partners to create content that can be viewed in VR on the device. Apple will also likely use VR content with its own TV+ service.

Apple will certainly also have apps dedicated to AR-like things, like the Measure app and things like the tool that lets you see a 3D rendering of Apple products before you buy it. In addition, in a December report, Gurman said the iPhone’s Animojis and VR FaceTime could be positioned as “the new zoom.”

The headset is expected to ship with new versions of core apps like Messages and Maps, and reports claim that Apple recently enlisted the chief engineering officer for its iWork productivity apps, Notes app, and Apple News to work on the headset .

We’ve been told that we can also expect a software development kit and an App Store for third-party applications.

Apple AR/VR headset: price

As for the price, rumors suggest that the first iteration could be an extremely expensive device, potentially costing several thousand dollars. In December, a report from Display Supply Chain Consultants noted that volume estimates for AR headset screens “look low for next year,” likely indicating a high price tag (and low sales). With a price tag out of reach for most people, the AR headset would be primarily a proof of concept device for diehards and developers, but no less exciting for the future of Apple wearables.